Pet Diabetes Care Market 2022 |Top Companies Overview, Regional Analysis, Revenue, CAGR Growth & Forecast by 2027

At 8.10% CAGR, Global Pet Diabetes Care Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 2.76 Billion by 2027 | Industry Trends, Share & Forecast Report by IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

• Historical Market Size (2021): US$ 1.71 Billion

• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 8.10%

• Forecast Market Size (2027): US$ 2.76 Billion

IMARC Group has recently released a new research study “Pet Diabetes Care Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

The global pet diabetes care market size reached US$ 1.71 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.76 Billion on by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.10% during 2022-2027.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Pet diabetes care represents continuous monitoring and treatment of blood sugar levels in animals. They include insulin therapy and oral medications. These pet diabetes care solutions stabilize blood sugar levels, aid in regulating the level of glucose in the bloodstream, and control the delivery of glucose to the body tissue of the animals.

They prove highly effective in reducing unpleasant symptoms of low and high blood sugar and decreasing the risks of severe complications, such as dementia, urinary tract infections (UTI), kidney issues, skin allergy, vision loss, etc. As a result, pet diabetes care medicines and therapies are extensively utilized in veterinary hospitals and clinics across countries.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/pet-diabetes-care-market/requestsample

What are the major market drivers in the Pet diabetes care market ?

The emerging trend of pet humanization and the growing awareness among pet parents about the overall health and well-being of pets are primarily driving the pet diabetes care market.

In addition to this, the escalating usage of insulin treatment for diabetic cats and dogs that reduce blood glucose levels by improving peripheral consumption of glucose and lowering the production of hepatic glucose is further stimulating the market growth.

Apart from this, the development of smart wearable devices equipped with machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and the internet of things (IoT) to facilitate remote tracking of pet health is also positively influencing the global market. In line with this, the introduction of specific and highly targeted drugs for diabetes in pets that have minimal side effects is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the expanding veterinary clinics and hospitals across the globe and the launch of several animal health awareness programs by government bodies are anticipated to propel the pet diabetes care market in the coming years.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

• Treatment

• Glucose Monitoring Devices

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:

• Dogs

• Cats

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹:

• Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Stores

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

On the geographical front, Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the market. This can be attributed to the rising establishment of international companies in the region, on account of low manufacturing costs and cheap labor.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The major players in the market are

ACON Laboratories Inc.

Allison Medical Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

i-SENS Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Trividia Health Inc. (Sinocare)

UltiMed Inc.

and Zoetis Inc.

𝗔𝘀𝗸 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗢𝗖 & 𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗲:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/pet-diabetes-care-market

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

