Halo Investing Selected by BMO Wealth Management U.S. to Provide Access to Structured Notes Program

Halo’s platform helps advisors build a protected portfolio for their clients

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Investing (“Halo”), an award-winning platform for protective investments, announced today that BMO Wealth Management U.S. has chosen Halo’s independent structured notes platform as a core technology solution for its structured note program.

The Halo platform gives BMO Wealth Advisors in the U.S. access to a full suite of web-based tools to:

Educate advisors and clients

Analyze trends

Customize structured note options by payoff, theme or risk profile

Receive competitive bids and better pricing from a wide array of issuers

Execute low cost buy/sell orders in minutes with small minimums and

Maintain post-trade, full back-end administration and tracking capabilities.

The Halo platform makes it easier to offer clients defined-outcome solutions, which can lead, in turn, to growing assets under management. “If you only have access to stocks and bonds, you may not be able to sufficiently manage risk during volatile market periods, and that's what structured notes do, they’re a perfect bridge to the risk gap between stocks and bonds,” said Jason Barsema, Co-Founder & President of Halo.

Halo has achieved a significant number of milestones over the past 24 months, including closing a $100+ million Series C round of funding, onboarding more than 40 global banks and carriers, and being ranked as one of the most innovative Chicago-based companies by Chicago Innovation and Fast Company.

“In today’s market environment, managing risk effectively and providing innovative investment solutions to our clients is important to long-term success,” said Josh Palleon, Managing Director of Institutional and Investment Strategies with BMO Wealth Management. “Partnering with Halo and leveraging its platform capabilities will be a value add to BMO and the delivery to our clients.”

About Halo Investing

Halo Investing is an award-winning technology platform for protective investment solutions. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Abu Dhabi, Zurich, Dubai, and Singapore, Halo was co-founded by Biju Kulathakal and Jason Barsema in 2015 with a mission that focuses on putting “impact before profits,” providing access to impactful investment opportunities previously unavailable to most investors. Through the Halo platform, financial advisors and investors can easily access structured notes, market-linked CDs, buffered ETFs, and annuities, as well as a suite of tools to educate, analyze, customize, execute, and manage the most suitable protective investment product for their portfolios. Halo has received a growing number of honors and was recently named one of Fast Company’s Ten Most Innovative Companies of 2021. For more information, please visit: http://www.haloinvesting.com

Halo Investing is not a broker/dealer. Securities offered through Sentinus-Halo Securities LLC, a SEC registered broker/dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Sentinus-Halo Securities LLC is affiliated with Halo Investing Insurance Services and Halo Investing. Sentinus-Halo Securities LLC acts solely as distributor/selling agent and is not the issuer or guarantor of any structured note products.

Contact:

David Townsend

david.townsend@haloinvesting.com