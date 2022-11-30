AG Platkin Announces $1.4 Million in Funding to Enhance Prescription Monitoring Program

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Kelly E. Levy, Acting Director, Office of the New Jersey Coordinator for Addiction Response and Enforcement Strategies (NJCARES), today announced that the New Jersey Prescription Monitoring Program (“NJPMP”) was awarded $1.4 million in competitive federal funding from the FY22 Harold Rogers Prescription Drug Monitoring Program to enhance the State’s existing program that helps prescribers monitor patient use of opioid painkillers and other controlled drugs that can lead to addiction and fatal overdoses.

This is in addition to the $972,426 in opioid settlement funds provided by Governor Murphy for the NJPMP. Those funds will be used to support the NJPMP’s Electronic Health Record (EHR) integration. EHR integration improves ease of access and increases utilization of the NJPMP so that healthcare providers can make the best data-informed treatment decisions for their patients.

The NJPMP, within the Division of Consumer Affairs (the “Division”), is an electronic database that collects information from pharmacies on the dispensing of controlled dangerous substances, like opioids, to individual patients. The monitoring program allows healthcare professionals to see a patient’s prescription drug history with the aim of improving overall prescribing practices and reducing the risk of potential abuse or fraud by patients who obtain prescriptions from multiple providers.

Since the NJPMP began operating in 2011, a total of 53,259 prescribers and 8,137 pharmacists have registered for access to the NJPMP, representing approximately 97 percent of eligible prescribers. To date, over 137 million controlled dangerous substance, human growth hormone and gabapentin prescriptions have been entered into the NJPMP from more than 3,300 New Jersey licensed pharmacies.

The grant funds will further New Jersey’s efforts to prevent the abuse, misuse and diversion of controlled substances and will help prescribers make better clinical decisions. Specifically, the award will fund five critical enhancements designed to improve NJPMP information, reporting, quality, and integrity through the development and implementation of the following systems and modifications:

Investigation Alerts Module. With the Investigation Alerts Module, the NJPMP Administrator will be notified in near real-time when a patient of a prescriber who is under investigation has filled a prescription associated with that prescriber’s DEA registration number.

With the Investigation Alerts Module, the NJPMP Administrator will be notified in near real-time when a patient of a prescriber who is under investigation has filled a prescription associated with that prescriber’s DEA registration number. NJPMP Reporting Exemption Module. Currently, NJ-licensed pharmacies who are eligible to apply for NJPMP reporting exemptions must do so in paper form on an annual basis. The funding will upgrade the paper process to a streamlined electronic process.

Currently, NJ-licensed pharmacies who are eligible to apply for NJPMP reporting exemptions must do so in paper form on an annual basis. The funding will upgrade the paper process to a streamlined electronic process. Public NJPMP Data Dashboard. The interactive dashboard will hold over 137 million anonymized prescription records going back to 2011. Creating the dashboard will enhance public health initiatives, help develop targeted interventions and identify state trends, and enable data-driven policy.

The interactive dashboard will hold over 137 million anonymized prescription records going back to 2011. Creating the dashboard will enhance public health initiatives, help develop targeted interventions and identify state trends, and enable data-driven policy. Interactive Reporting Module. This module will allow the NJPMP to share enhanced data analytics and visual insights for state investigations by developing customized investigation-based reports about prescribers, pharmacies, and patients for use in state-initiated prescription-related investigations . The reporting module will create a secure, online portal for the Division’s drug diversion investigators to access interactive reports, and will aid in their investigations by automating the NJPMP data analysis process.

This module will allow the NJPMP to share enhanced data analytics and visual insights for state investigations by developing customized investigation-based reports about prescribers, pharmacies, and patients for use in state-initiated prescription-related investigations The reporting module will create a secure, online portal for the Division’s drug diversion investigators to access interactive reports, and will aid in their investigations by automating the NJPMP data analysis process. NJPMP Programmatic Enhancements. The NJPMP will implement platform modifications with its vendor to ensure that New Jersey healthcare practitioners are equipped with the most sophisticated prescription medication analytics program.

“I am proud that the federal government has recognized the NJPMP’s innovative work with an award of over $1 million in competitive funds,” said Attorney General Platkin. “Combating the opioid crisis requires us to use every tool in the toolbox, and these grant dollars, together with funding already provided by the Murphy Administration to bolster our efforts, means that we will remain on the cutting edge of technological solutions to address this national public health crisis.”

“The NJPMP is a highly effective tool in our fight against the opioid crisis. It helps ensure that prescribers and pharmacists have access to key signs of abuse and addiction,” said Cari Fais, Acting Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs. “These enhancements to the NJPMP will prevent opioids from falling into the wrong hands and will make the NJPMP an even stronger and more user-friendly tool for clinicians.”

“Since the establishment of the NJPMP in 2011, the Department has been investing in enhancing the program to ensure prescribers and pharmacists have greater ability to prevent the abuse, misuse, and diversion of opioid drugs,” said Kelly Levy, Acting Director of NJ CARES. “This additional federal funding allocated for the NJPMP will undoubtedly continue our work towards strengthening the system by improving and advancing its data analytic capabilities.”

For more information, visit the Division’s NJPMP website at www.NJConsumerAffairs.gov/pmp.

###