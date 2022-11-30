Submit Release
Verdani Clients Showcase their Strength in the 2022 GRESB Global ESG Benchmark

Eight first- and three second-place rankings, two Global Sector Leaders and seven Regional Sector Leader designations, 11 - 5 Star and 12 - 4 Star ratings, and 17 in the top five of their peer groups.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdani Partners, a leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) consultant, continues to accelerate sustainability in the built environment by guiding clients towards improved performance on the GRESB Real Estate Assessment. GRESB is the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments globally, covering over $8.6 trillion of assets under management.

In 2022, Verdani submitted 41 assessments on behalf of 12 clients' national and international real estate portfolios, including American Realty Advisors (ARA), Clarion Partners, CommonWealth Partners (CWP), GID, The Howard Hughes Corporation, Jamestown LP, Parkway, PCCP, and PGIM Real Estate.

Verdani clients achieved excellent results with four first ranked Management & Performance (M&P) submissions for The Howard Hughes Corporation and PGIM Real Estate, four first ranked Management & Development (M&D) submissions for PGIM Real Estate, and two second ranked M&P submissions for ARA and CWP. The Howard Hughes Corporation earned Regional Sector Leader designation for M&P, while PGIM Real Estate earned two Global Sector Leaders in M&P and M&D, three Regional Sector Leader designations for M&P, and three Regional Sector Leader designations for M&D.

Clients who earned GRESB 5 Star Ratings include ARA, CWP, GID, Jamestown LP, Parkway, and PGIM Real Estate. Clients who earned GRESB 4 Star Ratings for excellent performance include Clarion Partners, The Howard Hughes Corporation and PGIM Real Estate. Eight submissions achieved 10-19% single year score increases, which underscore the strength of our ongoing ESG management, decarbonization and net zero, TCFD-aligned resilience, and stakeholder engagement programs to advance sustainability in commercial real estate.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization providing standardized and validated ESG data to financial markets. GRESB is the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world. GRESB.com.

About Verdani Partners

Verdani, a GRESB Global Partner, manages ESG programs for 16 real estate firms with over 4,500 properties managed across 1.1 billion square feet of diversified portfolios, representing over $460 billion AUM. verdani.com

Contact: Paulynn Cue, Chief Communications Officer, Verdani Partners, 213-281-5990

