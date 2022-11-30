Growing Texas Cooperative, GAMA, Selects Made4net Warehouse Management System to Manage its New Distribution Center in Georgetown

Modern new facility will service over 1,500 retail convenience locations with multiple distribution types, including wholesale distribution and cash & carry

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made4net, a global provider of cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) & end-to-end supply chain execution software, announced today that the Greater Austin Merchants Cooperative Association (GAMA), a co-op dedicated to educating and empowering independent, Austin-based convenience store and gasoline station owners to becoming sustainable and successful entrepreneurs, has selected Made4net's supply chain software to manage the receipt, storage, and distribution of goods at its new facility in Georgetown, TX.

Founded in 1999, GAMA serves members by equipping them with bulk purchasing power, industry know-how, and the right connections to strengthen their business practices. They also operate a wholesale distribution center that services over a third of the convenience store industry in central Texas. With membership increasing, their current warehouse faced space constraints and issues with efficiency, accuracy and inventory visibility. GAMA plans to tackle these challenges head on with a launch of a new distribution facility that features a modern layout and the ability to accommodate multiple distribution styles and picking methods while leaving plenty of room for growth. They will also offer more value-added services within the facility, including light food preparation.

The new distribution center will distribute goods to 600 members, as well as another 400 convenience retailers, and will supply GAMA's existing cash and carry warehouse. With such a wide range of customers to serve, GAMA chose Made4net's WMS, WarehouseExpert, for the ability to deliver:

Warehouse and inventory optimization – WarehouseExpert functionality will enable an automated receiving process, allow for optimized put away, and subsequently improve picking activities and overall inventory control.

Routing: RoutingExpert will consider cost and customer satisfaction to plan routes that save dollars and time.

Proof of Delivery (POD): With 600+ delivery points, DeliveryExpert will be critical in proving that shipments have been delivered on time and without visible damage.

"We consistently strive to improve upon services that deliver significant value to all our stakeholders," said Shane Walker, Chief Operating Officer. "Our new distribution center powered by Made4net solutions, will allow us to do just that. We can now better manage the distribution of a variety of goods, each with their own handling needs, such as tobacco, bulk goods, packaged food, and fresh food, from a single facility with a single software solution that will accommodate our growth. We're extremely excited to get this facility online."

"GAMA's operation has a wide variety of picking needs, and they need a solution that can accommodate current demands and any new ones that may arise as their business changes. WarehouseExpert is a great fit for that," said Duff Davidson, Made4net CEO. "We are glad to be partnering with GAMA in their mission to empower their members to be sustainable and successful entrepreneurs, and we're confident that they have the WMS to be successful."

About Greater Austin Merchants Cooperative Association (GAMA)

Founded in 1999, GAMA along with a group of twelve trade associations, serves convenience store and gasoline station owners under the umbrella of the National Alliance of Trade Associations (NATA) by equipping the business owners with bulk purchasing power, industry know-how, and the right connections to strengthen their business models and practices. In 2005 GAMA entered the warehouse business with a small 22,000 square-foot facility, and has since grown the business to support the new 300,000 square-foot distribution center.

About Made4net

Made4net is a leading global provider of best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management solutions for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. The company's end-to-end SCExpert™ platform offers a robust WMS solution that enables real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved supply chain efficiency. In addition to the best-of-breed WMS, the platform offers integrated yard management, dynamic route management, proof of delivery and warehouse automation solutions that deliver a true supply chain convergence. Made4net is proud to be recognized by industry experts as a global leader in warehouse management software, including Gartner's Magic Quadrant for WMS.

