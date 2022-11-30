Canoe Enthusiast Fred Nelson Narrates Conquering the Challenges of the Cold Canadian North
A travelogue savoring the raw wilderness of the freezing Thlewiaza waters in a canoeing adventurePEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The lights went out! They just grew dimmer, faded and went out! The cold and fatigue crept back into my mind," author and canoe enthusiast Fred Nelson vividly writes in his travelogue, The Thlewiaza-Seal Rivers: Challenge of the Ice.
Fred Nelson was born and raised in the urban jungle of New York. He completed his degree at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and, shortly after, worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. There he joined the Beavercreek Junior Chamber of Commerce and was asked to pose in a canoe for publicity pictures used to announce an upcoming canoe race. Then, for the first time, he finds himself in a canoe paddling down the rivers of Little Miami, which commenced his passion for canoeing that would last a lifetime.
Nelson embarked on a total of 19 canoe trips, where one in 1978 took place in the Thlewiaza River. His memoirs were logged by a friend and were read by his wife, Mary Jean. She was unable to put the log down, reading through it. This sparked Nelson to reminisce about his adventure in the cold Canadian north, narrated in The Thlewiaza-Seal Rivers: Challenge of the Ice.
Nelson recalls planning a 450-mile canoeing trip with five other canoe enthusiasts to actually facing predicaments in the wilderness. Mapping out down the Thlewiaza River from Snyder Lake in Northwest Manitoba to Hudson Bay and then north to the village of Eskimo Point (now named Arviat) on the west side of Hudson Bay only for Nelson and his canoeing companions to find out most rivers were frozen after the coldest winter in 40 years.
The Thlewiaza-Seal Rivers: Challenge of the Ice is a vivid trip down memory lane of a simple planned trip turning out to be an extreme canoeing adventure. The travelogue liberally encapsulates the splendor, thrill, and adversities Nelson and company experienced in the Canadian wilderness. Traversing ice and snow, running extreme rapids on near-freezing water, encountering bears, and coping with cold, rainy days, the overwhelming trip still left everyone unscathed.
"The balance of images and straightforward storytelling made the story fly by… perfect read for those who enjoy non-fiction reads, especially those who enjoy stories set in the wilderness, who are interested in travel, who seek to know the Canadian Wilderness, and those who have a fascination with canoeing," pens Tony Espinoza from the Hollywood Book Reviews.
An enthralling, must-read travelogue, Fred Nelson presents the challenges of the ice from the cold Canadian north to the literary wonderland of Downtown Miami, partaking in the nation's finest literary industry, the Miami Book Fair 2022.
Meet author and canoe enthusiast Fred Nelson with The Thlewiaza-Seal Rivers: Challenge of the Ice at the Miami Book Fair 2022 exclusively with The Reading Glass Books located at Section B — NE Second Ave. (between Third and Fourth Streets), Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus on November 19, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.
Get to know more about Fred Nelson on his website at www.frednelsonbook.com and grab a copy of The Thlewiaza-Seal Rivers: Challenge of the Ice available at www.readingglassbooks.com and across other major online bookstore resellers.
To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing and marketing opportunities, like and follow The Reading Glass Books on Facebook.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter