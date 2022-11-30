Diclofenac Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing number of geriatric populations globally has aided the Diclofenac Market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Diclofenac Market size is set to reach $6.1 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Diclofenac's a class of nonsteroidal-inflammatory drugs that are used to treat patients in varieties of applications. Initially, the advent of the drug was done to treat inflammation-related ailments in patients suffering from eye problems; however, the drug was researched further and now is being actively given to patients suffering from joint pain, strains, migraine, toothache, and ankylosing spondylitis. The primary ingredient for the same is diclofenac sodium. The tablets are being readily modified the exhibit the function of SR or sustained release which allows the patient to be relieved from the pain for long hours. However, the former variant or instant release is being preferred by patients who are in dire need to be pain-free. Moreover, diclofenac topical solutions are actively rolled out in the market to cure various sports-related ailments and injuries, and also for patients suffering from the likes of diseases such as knee osteoarthritis. The growing burden of the geriatric population coupled with the ready adoption of diclofenac in treating sports-related injuries are the key factors driving the Diclofenac Industry during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America’s diclofenac market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of robust medical infrastructure and the widespread knowledge of the usage of diclofenac. Additionally, trauma injuries have sustained the position of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is set to offer lucrative growth opportunities owing to robust medical advertisements via various forms. Additionally, the local governments are allowing the flow of FDI for medicinal developments which will further aid the market growth.

A substantial increment in the geriatric population and associated physical ailments are recognized as the key drivers for the market. However, cases of unwanted side effects have hampered the market growth.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Diclofenac market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Diclofenac Market Segmentation Analysis- By Administration Route: The diclofenac market based on administration route can be further segmented into Oral, Injection, Topical Solution, Sprays, Patches, Eye-Drops, and Others. The oral segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the variants and combinations now being actively prescribed to the afflicted patients. Moreover, SR or LR are the variants that are substantially preferred and recommended by doctors to alleviate pain for a longer period. SR refers to sustained release which helps in making the drug remain omnipresent in the body. Moreover, sprays are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Diclofenac Market Segmentation Analysis- By Indication: The diclofenac market based on indication will be further segmented into Osteoarthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Dysmenorrhea, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Migraine, Dental Pain, Sports Injury, Chronic Pain, and Others. The chronic pain segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the wide array of subjects the following indication cover. For example, sports pertaining injuries are more commonly termed under the chronic pain category. Additionally, as the geriatric population is substantial in countries like Japan and Canada, diclofenac is readily used. Moreover, the chronic pain segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Diclofenac Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography: The Diclofenac Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America’s diclofenac market held a dominant market share of 32% as compared to the other region in 2021. It is owing to the availability of robust medical infrastructure, and overall disease literacy. Additionally, the government of the US spends around $11,000 per person in a year, which pertains to health expenditures. Additionally, the region of Canada has a robust medical infrastructure that supports the diclofenac market. However, Asia-Pacific is set to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Diclofenac Industry are:

1. Novartis AG,

2. Auro Laboratories,

3. Henan Dongtai Pharmaceutical co.

4. Bayer AG,

5. Hunan warrant Pharmaceutical co.

