LENDINGPAD HIRES AL OGRODSKI TO WORK ON ITS NEW COMPLIANCE ENGINE

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendingPad, the modern loan origination system named G2 Spring and Summer 2022 Momentum Builder leader, today announced that Al Ogrodski has been hired to work on LendingPad's new compliance engine, ComplyIO. Al is a pioneer in automated compliance and was the Co-Founder and Chief Architect of Mavent. Al’s robust career in the mortgage industry includes leadership roles at automated compliance provider, ComplianceEase, and highly recognized fintech company, SitusAMC. He is also a Certified Mortgage Technologist (CMT).

Al brings over 25 years of experience with mortgage technology solutions and unique skills in product management, technical leadership, business development, relationship management, consultative sales, strategic planning, architecture, business analysis, and software development to the LendingPad team. He has extensive experience designing and building loan origination systems, automated compliance systems, automated underwriting systems, income calculators, pricing and product eligibility systems, and rule engines. Al’s entrepreneurial spirit complements LendingPad’s commitment to “reimagine lending” with a next-generation approach to disrupting the mortgage tech industry.

When asked why he joined the LendingPad team, Al said, “LendingPad is taking on some of the major challenges of the mortgage industry. When these challenges can be addressed within the LOS itself, you have an incredible piece of technology that will truly change the way lenders do business. I feel my expertise will only further the great strides LendingPad has made thus far”.

Dan Smith, VP of Sales and Strategy, added, “LendingPad is growing rapidly, and we are honored to have Al join us in our efforts to expand this product and change the game of mortgage technology.”

About LendingPad

LendingPad is a modern LOS serving lenders, brokers, bankers, and credit unions, offering centralized and compliant automated technology to the mortgage industry. Providing solutions spanning the entire mortgage lending process and lowering your cost of business, LendingPad is here to revolutionize lending. LendingPad is endorsed by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the MISMO organization, and a proud winner of HousingWire's Tech100 award. For more information, go to www.lendingpad.com, or call (800) 900-2823.