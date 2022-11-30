Zoledronic acid Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoledronic Acid Market size is estimated to reach $2.83 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Zoledronic acid is typically sold under the brand name Reclast. The following acid or medication is used to treat high blood calcium levels, which may occur post-cancer. The following acid is used to treat or prevent osteoporosis, a condition in which bones grow thin and weak and hence, break easily. Moreover, osteoporosis is extremely common in women who have undergone menopause. Additionally, the following acid class is given to men who are bound to take glucocorticoids. The following steroid has been deciphered as the main cause of weak bones. Zoledronic acid in their drug class is subjected under the group of Bisphosphonates and is popular under the name of zoledronate. The following drug class is often used along with chemotherapy, especially in cases of multiple myeloma. Zoledronic acid is often substituted by another acid class or Actonel, as it exhibits properties that can prevent or treat osteoporosis or Paget’s disease.

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Zoledronic-Acid-Market-Research-502418

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America’s Zoledronic acid market held a dominant share in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of robust medical infrastructure which supports new drug discoveries and also helps in creating awareness amongst the masses for the benefits a medical product might offer. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is set to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the rising prevalence of cancer and other bone-related diseases which will allow the market to gain a substantial edge.

The rising cases of bone diseases and the awareness pertaining to post-menopausal women's health products are the key drivers for the market. However, stringent regulations and the availability of alternatives/substitute drug classes are the major market hurdles.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Zoledronic Acid Market Report.

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=502418

Segmental Analysis:

Zoledronic Acid Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application: The zoledronic acid market based on the application can be further segmented into Metastatic Bone Cancers, Systemic Metabolic Bone Diseases, Osteoporosis, Paget’s Disease, and Others. The osteoporosis segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. The following condition/ disease weakens the bone and makes it fragile, whereby the new bone creation process is slower than old bone removal. The following condition is highly prevalent in females who have undergone menopause or in patients who are on regular consumption of glucocorticoids. The usage of the following drug class in treating such conditions made it a dominant segment occupant. Moreover, the osteoporosis segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period o 2022-2027.

Zoledronic Acid Market Segmentation Analysis- By Distribution Channel: The zoledronic acid market based on the distribution channel can be further segmented into offline and online modes. The offline mode held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the easy availability of various drugs from pharmacy stores. Additionally, various medical stores have enrolled themselves in the medical insurance structure. The following addition has allowed the patients to reclaim or reimburse their money on the said drugs. The following have been a major trend for its adoption. However, the online segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Zoledronic Acid Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography: The Zoledronic Acid Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Geographically, North America’s zoledronic acid market held a dominant market share of 36% as compared to the other regions in 2021. It is owing to the prevalence of cancer and the easy availability of chemotherapy for the same patients. As discussed earlier, zoledronic acid is given with chemotherapy to cure the bone damage caused by cancer which has now spread to the bones. Moreover, 2 million cancer cases were diagnosed in the US for cancer, out of which around 650,000 patients receive chemotherapy. Owing to such market conditions, the market has gained a substantial market space. However, Asia-Pacific is set to offer lucrative opportunities to marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Zoledronic Acid industry are:

1. Cipla

2. Emcure Pharmaceutical

3. Hangzhou Longshine Bio-Tech

4. Lianyungang Runzhong Pharm

5. Mylan Pharms Inc

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=502418

