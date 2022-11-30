2 MILES ENTERTAINMENT PRESENTS "BLUE RACKS," THE DEBUT SINGLE & MUSIC VIDEO BY CUHDEEJAH FEAT BLUEFACE
HIP HOP RECORDING ARTIST CUHDEEJAH TAPS BLUEFACE FOR DEBUT SINGLE "BLUE RACKS"LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Los Angeles, CA – November 30, 2022) Anxious to serve the industry, female hip Hip Hop newcomer Cuhdeejah reveals her debut single and music video entitled "Blue Racks" [feat. Blueface] available November 30 via 2 Miles Ahead Entertainment. Preview the music video HERE. The music video is set to debut on BET JAM'S November 30, 2022.
The infectious and rhythmic catchy production underscores a unique crossfire of hip-hop and street influence. Cuhdeejah starts the track with a straightforward rap as she confesses, "Blue Racks, I need A nixxa with a fat stack, slap it on her ass..". The accompanying visual unfolds as a lively introduction of who Cudeejah is. The luxury-inspired visual introduces Cudeejah's bossy lifestyle in a mafia-like storyline. Accompanied by Blueface and a group of diverse and beautiful women, Blueface joins Cudeejah for the entertaining visual. While the women are seductively commanding attention, Cudeejah and Blueface perform the lyrically enticing single at a gathering full of beautiful people. The visual storyline makes listeners feel like they are living in the actual track.
Ahead of the single and video release on November 30th, Cudeejah, and 2 Miles Ahead are hosting a single-release party and experience in Los Angeles, CA. The guest list includes Los Angeles influencers, talent, and media personalities. The duo will be introducing the single alongside LA's Finest. Guests will also be blessed with an exclusive look at the "Blue Racks" visual. Everything is leading up to Cudeejah's debut album and most massive statement yet. "Blue Racks" serves as Cudeejah's first lead single released under his label 2 Miles Ahead Entertainment.
About Cudeejah
CuhDeeJah is a 25-year-old Los Angeles native. A product of a Sierra Leonean African mother and a father from Chicago, CuhDeeJah raps about money moves and female empowerment. CuhDeeJah has collaborated and performed with her cousin mega-producer Sean2 miles, American rapper Blueface and her cousin R&B Singer Paschan. However, CuhDeeJah started her music career under the label 2 Miles Ahead. Cuhdeejah has a debut single called "Blue Racks" ft Blueface.
CuhDeeJah being a young artist and a mother, there is no losing. "IT CAN BE DONE" is the young superstars' motto. Successful careers and motherhood do go hand in hand. In CuhDeeJah's eyes, being a mother is number one, which means getting that "Blue Racks" by any means necessary. CuhDeeJah believes that once all the bias against women is dismantled, the playing field becomes level, and women can assume a free and equal place in society by simply cloning the male competitive model. CuhDeeJah looks forward to where this new direction will take her.
About 2 Miles Ahead:
2 Miles Ahead is an upscale entertainment brand rooted in originality and authenticity. Based in Los Angles, CA, 2 Miles Ahead prides itself on creating a harmonious atmosphere and seeks only the best quality in every aspect of the company and its dealings. From music to merchandise, the family at 2 Miles Ahead believes in creating unique styles that will last a lifetime. 2 Miles looks forward to sharing gifts and talents beyond the world's imagination and proudly welcomes music fans alike on this journey. The label and brand hope to consistently deliver, inspiring the audience to discover something that touches the core of who they are.
