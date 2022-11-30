ZOLEO Wins ISPO Award

ZOLEO satellite communicator recognized at ISPO Award Exhibition in Munich

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZOLEO Inc., an emerging global messaging solutions company, announced its ZOLEO® satellite communicator has been presented with the prestigious ISPO Award.



ISPO Awards recognize the industry’s top products and services that make the sport experience more enjoyable, accessible, safe or simply motivate people to experience the world of sport in all its diversity. Judging criteria includes innovation, quality, design, functionality, sustainability and price-performance ratio.

“Being recognized as an industry innovator by the ISPO jury and industry experts makes us incredibly proud,” explained Davide Carpegna, General Manager, ZOLEO EMEA. “ZOLEO is becoming a consumer favourite and this award is a validation that our product is providing outdoor enthusiasts with reliable means of safety and connectivity to support their outdoor lifestyles in Europe and beyond.”

The ISPO Award jury — comprised of six industry expert judges of different sports backgrounds and members of the ISPO Collaborators Club — evaluated over 100 submissions to select the winners. The award was presented to Carpegna at the ISPO Award Exhibition on November 29, 2022 in Munich, Germany.

"ZOLEO can be a literal lifesaver for outdoor adventure enthusiasts whether they need to alert search and rescue services and notify loved ones of the situation or simply message friends and family when they are off-grid,” said Regina Henkel, Jury Member ISPO Award 2022 and Editor ISPO.com. “What makes ZOLEO stand out from the competition are details like the attribution of one's own SMS number and extended character limits in messaging which in turn contribute to unparalleled value for money and this supported our decision to attribute ZOLEO the 2022 ISPO award."

Ideal for anyone who ventures beyond mobile coverage for work or recreation, the award-winning ZOLEO device has been embraced by a substantial and rapidly growing subscriber base that counts on ZOLEO for truly seamless global messaging, unlimited free check-in messaging, and progressive SOS alerting wherever they work or play. The compact ZOLEO device connects via Bluetooth® to a free app on the user's Android® or Apple® smartphone/tablet to provide a seamless messaging experience. Messages are transmitted via Iridium® Short Burst Data® (SBD®), cellular and Wi-Fi®, and are automatically routed over the lowest-cost network.

About ISPO

ISPO is the world’s leading sports network for business professionals and consumer experts. The platform was launched in 1970 and brings together an integrated range of industry-related analog and digital services under the ISPO family branch name. This includes the world’s largest multisegment trade fairs ISPO Munich, ISPO Beijing and ISPO Shanghai; the online magazine ISPO.com, and the business solutions ISPO Brandnew, ISPO Collaborators Club, ISPO Award, ISPO Academy and ISPO Textrends. With this far-reaching mix of innovation promotion, industry networking, know-how and editorial content, ISPO works 365 days a year to support companies and sports enthusiasts, and to foster passion for sport worldwide. For more information, visit www.ISPO.com.

About ZOLEO Inc.

Formed in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, ZOLEO Inc. is a joint venture between Beam Communication Pty. Ltd. and Roadpost Inc. that is pioneering the development of innovative lower cost, consumer-oriented global messaging solutions including wireless devices and apps based on Iridium short burst data (SBD), mobile and Wi-Fi standards. The company serves three primary markets including consumers residing on the fringe of mobile coverage, outdoor recreation users and field workers requiring lone worker safety and remote messaging. Its products are offered through authorized retailers and e-tailers in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Europe, including national retailers like Cabela’s, Bass Pro, REI, MEC, Anaconda, Autobarn and regional distributors like CIRDAN and Dalesman. For more information visit www.zoleo.com.

ZOLEO is a trademark of ZOLEO Inc. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by ZOLEO Inc. is under license. Wi-Fi and the Wi-Fi logo are registered trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance. Other brands, products, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

