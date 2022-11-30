Frame It Easy Again Recognized For Advanced Manufacturing and Technology For Third Consecutive Year

Frame It Easy is an advanced tech company that specializes in online custom picture framing

DERBY, CT, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frame It Easy is named an Advanced Manufacturing winner in the 2022 Marcum Tech Top 40 award program recognizing the fastest-growing technology and life science companies in Connecticut for the third year in a row.

Frame It Easy is a leading manufacturer of custom picture frames sold within the United States to consumers, businesses, and artisans via their e-commerce platform. Specializing in fast, easy, affordable, high-quality frames, Frame It Easy uses a streamlined manufacturing process, advanced technology, and custom software to produce high-volume art and frames sustainably and at a fair cost. All frames are assembled on-site in their Connecticut facility, which will expand in 2023.

“The really cool thing about our company is that we leverage technology to not only provide a great end-product, but to maximize our efficiency,” said Jessica Huizenga, Chief Marketing Officer at Frame It Easy. “This means sustainability is not just something we strive for, but it is literally built into our process. As a result, we can offer a fair price to our customers and pay our teams fair wages, which is a win for everyone. As we scale, these efficiencies scale right along with us, meaning we never have to sacrifice the wellbeing of our people - or our planet - to grow our business.”

With a deep dedication to reducing environmental impact, Frame It Easy sources all materials from low-waste American vendors and utilizes custom packaging materials certified by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative. Frame it Easy averages about 2% scrap in an industry where the norm is well over 20%. All packaging is custom fit to each individual order and recyclable as part of their commitment to sustainability.

“The Marcum Tech Top 40 celebrates the advancements, culture, and individuals driving the tech and life sciences community in Connecticut. We extend our warmest congratulations to Frame It Easy for its leadership, vision and success,” said Michael K. Brooder, CPA, Marcum’s office managing partner in Hartford and the Firm’s National Technology & Life Sciences leader.

About Frame It Easy

Frame It Easy is the easiest, most affordable solution to framing unique art & memories. Upload a digital photo or choose a style to receive a custom-made frame. All frames are American-made with high-quality materials, custom packaging, and sustainable business practices.

Frame It Easy provides affordable and stylish frames and offers a wealth of knowledge, design inspiration, and instructional DIY projects in their learning center and social platforms. Customers also have the opportunity to tell their stories with the company’s share program, allowing them to provide feedback on their experience and earn framing savings for future decor projects.

Frame It Easy extends its technology and sustainability processes to other businesses with a robust B2B program with complimentary white label and dropshipping services designed to support both corporate clients and artist merchants. Additionally, the Frame It Easy Shopify app is available to artist resellers seeking an all-in-one printing, framing, fulfillment, and distribution solution.

