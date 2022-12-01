Circularise joins phase two of BT Green Tech Innovation Platform
BT today announces phase two of its Green Tech Innovation Platform programme by announcing digital start-ups RIIICO, Sensorfact and Circularise
We are looking forward to working with BT to bring the necessary transparency into its value chains and help suppliers with the digital transition.”THE HAGUE, THE NETHERLANDS, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BT today announces phase two of its Green Tech Innovation Platform (TIP), to fast-track cutting-edge new digital solutions to help manufacturers cut their carbon emissions and progress towards a circular world.
— Mesbah Sabur, Circularise Founder
Following the initial scouting phase supported by Plug and Play, the second phase sees rising stars of the start-up world RIICO, Sensorfact and Circularise joining the platform. In partnership with BT and the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), they will begin proof of concept (PoC) activities to prove their impact for UK manufacturers.
A joint report by BT and Accenture has forecast that tech, including 5G, can help reduce carbon emissions from the manufacturing sector by 13% by 2030 (the equivalent of 1.3 Gt CO2e). The three start-ups have been selected to solve some of the sustainability challenges with the biggest impact on the carbon-intensive manufacturing sector, applying digital solutions to:
Redesign legacy manufacturing processes with a sustainability lens
Deliver energy efficiency on the shop floor
Drive circularity and transparency in supply chains
The chosen start-ups will help develop solutions based on their expertise in the following technologies:
RIIICO helps manufacturers create resilient and transparent digital factory designs, ensuring they’re prepared for the future. It does this by using a combination of 3D scanning to inform Digital Twins (digital versions of physical environments) augmented by artificial intelligence (AI) to enable people and computers to remodel and enhance that environment. This approach reduces modeling time by 95% and is also reducing data maintenance costs by 25%.
Sensorfact work with small manufacturers to reduce their energy bill and carbon footprint by eliminating energy waste in a smart and easy way through sensors. Sensorfact have already helped over 1,000 manufacturing companies across north-western Europe save an average of 5-10% on their electricity bill.
Circularise helps suppliers to trace materials, share sensitive data without risking privacy, and automate mass reporting using blockchain software. This helps businesses and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to get visibility into their own Scope 3 emissions, preparing them for upcoming supply chain sustainability regulations, and enabling a circular economy at scale.
Mesbah Sabur, Circularise Founder, says: “Today, a lack of supply chain transparency is becoming a real issue not only for brands but for suppliers too. On the one hand brands are trying to access material data. On the other hand suppliers are looking for ways to share it without risking their confidential information. At Circularise we solve exactly this problem. Our blockchain software system for Digital Product Passports enables the sharing of trustworthy data between parties without compromising on intellectual property or privacy. We are looking forward to working with BT to bring the necessary transparency into its value chains and help suppliers with the digital transition".
David Wrout, Principal – Digital Supply Chain, Enterprise Digital Solutions at BT, said: “We have set a target to help customers avoid 60 million tonnes of CO2e by 2030 through our products and services, and Green TIP phase two allows us to do this. By using the power of digital, we can drive sustainability impact throughout the value chain and help our customers with the transition to net zero. We are really excited about the opportunities we can explore with the three innovative start-ups we’ve selected in phase two for our manufacturing customers.
Alejandra Matamoros, Technology Manager at Manufacturing Technology Centre adds: “The MTC is pleased to be working with BT on the Green TIP to support manufacturers in trialing the selected technologies, proving their potential to help them reach their sustainability targets and show other businesses alike how to make progress towards a greener manufacturing industry”.
The next phase of Green TIP sees BT, MTC and the three start-ups collaborating on PoCs to see how different solutions and applications can support the UK based manufacturing sector. Manufacturing companies interested in taking part should complete an online form here stating which solution they’d like to hear more about and why.
About BT
BT Group is the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.
BT Group consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Enterprise and Global are our UK and international business-focused units respectively; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary, which wholesales fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 650 communication providers across the UK.
For the year ended 31 March 2022, BT Group’s reported revenue was £20,850m with reported profit before taxation of £1,963m.
British Telecommunications plc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.
For more information, visit www.bt.com/about
About Circularise
Circularise is a digital product passports and mass balance bookkeeping software provider founded in The Netherlands in 2016. Circularise’s software system helps suppliers in chemicals, plastics, battery materials, metals, and other industries to trace materials and share their environmental footprint without risking their sensitive data. By extension, it helps brands to get visibility into their own Scope 3 emissions and other metrics, which is aligned with the regulatory push around Digital Product Passports, the SEC’s proposed climate risk disclosure rules, and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.
For access to updates about Circularise, subscribe to notifications from LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/circularise
Press contact
press@circularise.com
Julia Semenko
Circularise B.V.
julia@circularise.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn