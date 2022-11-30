iC Consult Expands to Belgium

New branch office in Brussels ensures excellent support for existing Belgian customers and empowers further growth.

/EIN News/ -- MUNICH, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iC Consult Group, the world's leading managed services and consulting company in the field of Identity & Access Management (IAM), is driving its European expansion: With the launch of iC Consult Belgium, the consulting company is enhancing its support capabilities for existing Belgian customers and setting the course for further growth in Western Europe.

The Belgian subsidiary will be managed by Chris Patrick, the long-standing CEO of iC Consult UK, who has been coordinating the Belgian business from the U.K. so far. In his additional new role as the CEO of iC Consult Belgium, he will lead the expansion of the local team, the management of local projects and the nearshore development in Belgium.

Dr. Christian Emig, Chief Operating Officer at iC Consult, explains: "As part of our global growth strategy, we are currently evaluating several exciting European and non-European regions that could become relevant to us - be it as sales markets or as development locations. Belgium has impressed us in both areas: with its dynamic and rapidly growing IAM market, but also with its considerable pool of excellent developer, consulting and security talent that could significantly strengthen iC Consult's team. The decision to make a long-term commitment here was an easy one for us."

Chris Patrick, CEO of iC Consult UK, adds: "Belgium is a very relevant European economic market, with a strong focus on regulated high-tech industries such as automotive and fintech. In both of these verticals, iC Consult has many years of experience, convincing use cases and renowned reference customers in the region. With our new location and our strong global Managed Service Portfolio, we are in an excellent position to support Belgian customers' IAM projects. We are very excited to hit the ground running with a local team of experts."

Dr. Heiko Klarl, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at iC Consult, adds: "Managed IAM Services are a simple, secure and affordable option for companies trying to take their identity management to a new level. Our broad unified solution portfolio allows us to address all customer and partner requirements: It helps us to relieve internal teams of time- and know-how-intensive identity management tasks and to automate the onboarding of new applications - and thus grants in-house experts the freedom to drive exciting innovation projects."

Interested readers can learn more about iC Consult at www.ic-consult.com.

About iC Consult

iC Consult is the world's leading independent consultancy, systems integrator, and managed services provider for Identity & Access Management with more than 800 employees worldwide.

We are committed to excellence and innovation, and with the best-in-class technology in the IAM space, we provide our customers with next-level cybersecurity solutions. Our service portfolio covers Managed Services for IAM, including advisory, architecture, implementation, integration, support, and operations.

iC Consult is headquartered in Germany with offices in Switzerland, Austria, France, Belgium, Spain, Bulgaria, the U.K., the U.S., Canada, India, and China. The world's largest brands trust in our expertise to secure and manage their most valuable assets: their identities.

