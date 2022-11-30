Surna Cultivation Technologies Awarded Third Consecutive Contract with Cultivation Facility in Massachusetts

/EIN News/ -- New $1.7 Million Contract Includes a Full Suite of HVACD Equipment with Air Handlers, Fan Coils, Chillers and Dehumidifiers, Among Others

Louisville, Colorado, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Cultivation Technologies LLC (“Surna”), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, and a subsidiary of CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD), today announced that it has signed its third consecutive contract with a Northeast cultivation facility.

“We are pleased to announce a signed contract for $1.7 million with a large cultivation facility in Massachusetts,” said Jon Kozlowski, Surna’s Vice President of Sales. “Earlier this year, we performed mechanical engineering services for this 36,000 square feet of cultivation and processing space, followed by a benching contract. As we have consistently delivered on time and on budget, the client has continued to contract with us in each phase of their build-out.”

Surna was selected by the client based on Surna’s expertise in cultivation facility design and equipment options. The first contract provided mechanical engineering design services that included professional engineer (PE) stamped drawings. The second contract earlier this year was for benching equipment, including installation, with a value of $615,000. This most recent contract includes HVACD equipment for the flower, veg, mother, clone, and dry/cure rooms, as well as cannabis processing rooms including extraction, packaging, production kitchen and trim room spaces. As part of the HVACD equipment order, Surna is providing its EnviroPro™ air handlers, IsoStream® fan coils, Surna by Anden dehumidifiers and humidifiers, dry coolers, chillers, and airflow equipment.

About Surna Cultivation Technologies

Surna Cultivation Technologies ( www.surna.com ), is an industry leader in CEA facility design and technologies. We provide full-service licensed architectural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services, carefully curated HVACD equipment, proprietary controls systems, air sanitization, lighting, and benching and racking products. Our team of project managers, licensed professional architects and engineers, technology and horticulture specialists and systems integrations experts help our customers by precisely designing for their unique applications. Through our partnership with a certified service contractor network, we provide installation and maintenance services to assist in a smooth build-out and optimal facility performance. We have been providing solutions to indoor growers for over 16 years and have served over 800 cultivators with over 200 of them being large, commercial projects.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, we leverage our experience in the industry to bring value-added solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.



Media Contact:

Jamie English

Vice President, Marketing Communications

jamie.english@surna.com

303.993.5271