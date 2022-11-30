UK Medical Compression Garments Market Size Hit US$ 238.7 Mn by 2030 Says, Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UK Medical Compression Garments Market revenue was US$ 150.3 Mn in 2021 and the market is forecast to reach US$ 238.7 Mn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. In terms of volume, the market is registering a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/uk-medical-compression-garments-market
Compression with a medical garment speeds up the healing process and decreases swelling by minimizing harmful fluid buildup and promoting better general blood circulation. People who stand for extended periods of time or those with weak circulation can benefit from wearing compression clothing. Some players in sports put on these clothes while working out to avoid rashes and chafing. Additionally, these clothes help reduce muscular stiffness and hasten the post-exercise healing process. Compression clothing has been used in medicine for many years to treat edema and venous deficiency, which keep patients from developing deep vein thrombosis after surgery.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The primary factors driving the UK medical compression garments market include the rise in sports activities in the UK and the frequency of sports injuries & accidents. The usage of compression clothing has grown among athletes and recreational gym-goers.
Increasing incidence of sports injuries & accidents
Compression gear is frequently used by athletes to lessen the symptoms of sports-related injuries or to keep them from getting hurt again. The rising number of wounds is driving the market growth in the country. For instance, according to Wounds UK, the annual prevalence of wounds increased by 71% between 2012–13 and 2017–18, from 2.2 million to 3.8 million, with acute wound types experiencing the highest increase (80%). As a result, this stimulates the UK market for medical compression clothing.
Using a medical garment can contribute to a more comfortable recovery in addition to the compression's health benefits. While reducing discomfort during the healing process, the ideal level of compression offers a relaxing impact on the skin. Compression clothing is widely advised in order to hasten recovery, reduce recovery time, and enhance overall surgical outcomes.
The rise in sports activities
The delayed onset of muscular soreness is caused by exercise-induced muscle injury, which can occur during competition periods and during rigorous training regimens. As a result, recovery-improving methods like compression therapy have seen significant growth. Furthermore, according to Public Health England, 43.3% of children and young people enjoy active lives, engaging in 60 or more minutes of physical activity on a daily average. As a result, the growth of sports activities in the UK is fueling market expansion.
Advancements in compression fabrication technology
By raising demand, technological innovations help the market's growth rate. For example, a virtual compression closet for lymphedema therapists called the Compression Closet added new items to its collection in July 2020. These items included the supportive to mildly compressive Sigvaris CompreShort Capri for abdominal or truncal edema. A soft, breathable fabric that reduces moisture confinement is used to make the CompreShort Capri. Thus, the increasing availability of several such cutting-edge items drives the market's expansion.
However, the frequent occurrences of skin diseases and body fitting concerns due to garments usage may impede the market growth.
Segmentation Summary
In 2021, on the basis of product type, the upper compression garments segment acquired a market share of 40% due to the effectiveness of tight, steady shirts in reducing swelling and inflammation in the upper body. On the other hand, the lower compression garments segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 6% over the prediction period due to the popularity of lower extremity compression garments amongst athletes continuing to rise.
In 2021, on the basis of class, the class 1 (14-17 mmHg) segment held a significant share in the UK medical compression garments market and is likely to reach an opportunity of US$ 35 million from 2022 to 2030. This is owing to the fact that 14–17 mmHg is a popular range for daily compression stockings to aid in reducing minor swelling and tired legs brought on by extended durations of travel, sitting, or standing.
In 2021, by application, the varicose vein segment accounted for a share of 6.1%. People with varicose veins frequently recommend compression socks and tights as a treatment. These types of stockings work by gently squeezing the lower legs to encourage blood flow back to the heart. This can even lessen the appearance of varicose veins while easing the discomfort and swelling that go along with them. However, the deep vein thrombosis segment will reach a market value of US$ 50 million by 2023.
In 2021, by end-users, the hospital segment acquired a share of 40%. This is because patients can utilize compression clothing to address edema, venous insufficiency, and deep vein thrombosis after surgery.
Country Overview
Due to the rising frequency of varicose veins, chronic wound diseases, and sports injuries in the UK, the market for medical compression clothing is expanding steadily. For instance, figures from the Children's Burns Trust, a registered charity in England and Wales, show that on average 110 kids per day are treated for burn injuries in emergency rooms. Additionally, a significant burn typically costs the NHS 1,68,155 pounds (USD 1,98,973.61). Therefore, such impressive figures fuel market expansion.
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/uk-medical-compression-garments-market
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the UK medical compression garments market are:
3M Company
Bio Compression Systems
Cardinal Health
Essity AB
Eurosurgical
Judd Medical
Juzo
Medasun Medical
LIPOELASTIC
Medi GmbH and Co. Kg
Sigvaris (Switzerland)
Smith and Nephew Plc.
Other Prominent Players
Key Developments by these Players
In July 2022, Essity a hygiene and health company, purchases Modibodi, a well-known manufacturer of waterproof clothing in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. With this acquisition, Essity will improve its position in the fastest-growing product category in intimate hygiene, which also includes feminine care and incontinence products, and leakproof clothing.
In February 2021, Judd Medical declared a distributorship agreement for Carolon's Health Support & COUTURE Medical Compression Tights, & Socks.
In July 2020, Juzo Compression Wrap added a slip-on stretch panel choice to make doffing and donning the garment comfortable. Wrap garments are reversible, giving them twice the life of comparable items.
In May 2018, Medasun partnered with TPS Healthcare to provide superior customer service while distributing Marena Comfortwear clothing to the UK industry.
Segmentation Outline
The UK medical compression garments market segmentation focuses on Product, Class, Application, and End-User.
By Product Segment
Upper Compression Garments
Lower Compression Garments
Anti-embolism Stockings
Others
By Class Segment
Class 1 (14-17 mmHg)
Class 2 (18-24 mmHg)
Class 3 (25-35 mmHg)
By Application Segment
Varicose Vein
Deep Vein Thrombosis
Wound Care
Burns
Oncology
Other
By End User Segment
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Other
Looking For Customization: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/uk-medical-compression-garments-market
About Astute Analytica
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn