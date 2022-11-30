SIMPLEX QUANTUM, Inc. Completes US Patent Registration of Electrocardiogram Biometric Authentication Technology

The University of Aizu collaborated on development of the technology designed to help verify individuals' identity and protect data integrity

SIMPLEX QUANTUM, Inc. has completed registration in the United States of a patent for a system designed to accurately authenticate an individual's electrocardiogram (ECG) waveform data.

Patent US 11,500,975 B2 describes the system as an authentication device, authentication method, and computer program.

Authentication is essential to protect individuals' identity, the integrity of sensitive personal data, and the ECG technology that produces the data. Biometrics have shown promise as a next-generation authentication tool because they are difficult to circumvent. ECG signals are especially conducive because they are highly personalized and challenging to counterfeit.

SIMPLEX QUANTUM developed the system with the Public University Corporation of the University of Aizu. "We are pleased to receive US registration for this patent," says SIMPLEX QUANTUM CEO Ryu Saito. "Breakthrough ECG authentication technology complements our other innovations that advance the use of ECG data to benefit consumers, healthcare professionals, and health systems."

This patent registration follows US patent registration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed by SIMPLEX QUANTUM to determine heart failure stage using ECG data. SIMPLEX QUANTUM technology has not yet received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for marketing in the US. However, with its pre-submission application to the FDA, the company has initiated the regulatory pathway to marketing of its technology as a medical device in the US.

About SIMPLEX QUANTUM, Inc.

Founded in 2014, Tokyo-based SIMPLEX QUANTUM develops technology in collaboration with partners including Japan's Agency for Medical Research and Development. For more information, please visit https://simplex-q.com/en/.

About the University of Aizu

Established in 1993 and located in Fukushima, Japan, the University of Aizu is Japan's first university specializing in computer science and engineering. It is an international university with approximately 40% of the faculty coming from abroad. For more information, please visit https://u-aizu.ac.jp/en/.

