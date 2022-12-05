servicePath named a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ) Application Suites
We are honored to be placed in the Visionary quadrant and we will continue raising the bar for our industry in the coming years”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- servicePath, a global leader in Configure Price Quote (CPQ) and Revenue Life Cycle Management for Technology Service Providers (TSPs), is thrilled to announce that Gartner® Inc. has positioned servicePath as a Visionary in its 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Configure, Price, and Quote Application Suites.
— Daniel Kube, CEO
servicePath CPQ+ is an enterprise-class Configure, Price, and Quote platform that allows businesses to quickly create accurate and profitable quotes for their customers. In addition, the platform is highly configurable and can accommodate the selling guidelines, product specifications, and approval governance that is unique to each business. As a result, the platform makes it easy for salespeople to sell complex services and solutions.
"The technology business is more complex than ever," said Daniel Kube, CEO of servicePath. "There are so many moving parts. New products are introduced every day. Old products are discontinued. Costs go up and down as much as the stock market does. As a result, all tech-based companies need tools to ensure their quotes are accurate and set up their customers for success rather than disappointment."
With servicePath CPQ+, businesses benefit from: more top and bottom-line revenue, faster deals, less frustrated salespeople, and most importantly, happy customers. servicePath CPQ+ is a best-of-breed platform designed for Technology Service Providers (TSPs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and companies that sell complex solutions, especially managed services.
"We have built deep embedded expertise in our platform," said Mike Molson, COO & Co-Founder. "This helps companies deal with the high rate of change in their industries, be it Financial Service Providers, Healthcare Service Providers, or Technology Service Providers. servicePath is designed with the future in mind - solving for complexity with simplicity. We drive revenue for our customers."
Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price, and Quote Application Suites is focused on transformational technologies or approaches delivering on the future needs of end users. Gartner defines CPQ application suites as enabling sales organizations to automate and optimize the creation of quotes and capture of orders.
"We are honored to be placed in the Visionary quadrant, and we will continue raising the bar for our industry in the coming years" said Kube.
About servicePath
servicePath CPQ+ is the most trusted revenue lifecycle management platform for Enterprise Technology Service Providers. Powering billions of dollars in annual revenue for global leaders such as ATOS, DELL, DXC Technology, Ensono, NTT, and Park Place Technologies, servicePath de-risks complex deal structures through advanced governance and analytics to maximize revenue yield and reduce proposal cycle-time by as much as 90%. The no-code/low-code administration accelerates time-to-market for new products and economic models with maximum operational efficiency. servicePath seamlessly integrates with major CRM platforms, including Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics.
For more information, visit our website www.servicepath.co
2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites, Mark Lewis & Dayna Ford, November 10, 2022.
Gartner Disclaimer:
GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner's research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
