Poland Aesthetic Injectables Market to Hit US$ 30.65 million by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Poland aesthetic injectables market is forecast to experience a growth of US$ 14.42 million during 2022-2030 and is forecast to reach US$ 30.65 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Aesthetic injectables are drugs that aid in facial rejuvenation, which benefits a facial rejuvenation process or aids in the treatment of early signs of aging. They are sometimes called Derma Fillers. Aesthetic procedures can smooth out wrinkles, shape the body, and give the face and lips more structure and volume.
Market Influencing Factors
Increasing cosmetic industry in Europe
The need for cosmetic operations is likely to rise in Poland as the government concentrates on enhancing trade ties with the region and creating cutting-edge healthcare systems in Poland. It is also likely that consumer spending on cosmetics and beauty treatments will rise due to the growing awareness of physical wellness, appearance, and health among the population. The need for contemporary cosmetic procedures is being driven by safer and more effective plastic surgery made possible by new chemical, biochemical, and medical solutions.
The growing medical tourism
Over the past few years, Poland's medical tourism industry has expanded significantly, which has resulted in a noticeable rise in the number of procedures carried out. More than 600,000 medical travelers from the Baltic and Eastern European regions have come to Poland. The low cost of cosmetic procedures, which are almost a third less expensive than in other European nations is the main reason for people traveling to Poland for medical operations. The government is also planning to steadily raise healthcare spending until it reaches close to 6% of the nation's GDP by 2028.
The thriving population creates opportunities for the industry
The most well-liked non-invasive aesthetic procedure, dermal fillers are mostly used to treat soft tissue defects of the face. Hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers are popular for aesthetic procedures, such as dark circles, nasolabial folds, scar healing, eye wrinkles, and skin rejuvenation. Hyaluronic acid injections are also easy to administer, efficient, and reasonably priced.
Hyaluronidase injections, which neutralize hyaluronic acid, can completely reverse the effects of HA fillers, which have a shorter half-life than bio-stimulators. As a result, the demand for HA injections has increased and is forecast to grow in the near future. The need for bio-stimulators is likewise rising and will grow at the highest CAGR of 9.1% in the future.
The limited availability of dermatologists and cosmetic surgeons
As there aren't enough healthcare practitioners in Poland, a sizable portion of the population's requirements go unmet. High out-of-pocket expenses, a lack of medical personnel, and a disproportionately high percentage of uninsured persons hinder access to healthcare. The number of cosmetic treatments and injectable procedures carried out in Poland each year suffers from the absence of beauty clinics with qualified doctors and medical personnel. However, the government is making strides to improve Poland's healthcare infrastructure and train more surgeons, which may spur future market expansion.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
As fewer people underwent cosmetic and plastic operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this had a detrimental effect on the aesthetic injectables business in Poland. The government imposed a lockdown and the worry of getting the virus in public areas, which subdued the public willingness for receiving aesthetic procedures. As a result, fewer people visited and sought treatment at several hospitals, dermatology offices, and cosmetic clinics. Many people rescheduled their appointments and tried to avoid congested areas. The pandemic adversely affected the industry's income, popularity, and rate of innovation. Additionally, beauty parlors and clinics had to shut down due to the severe lockdown restrictions.
Segmentation Summary
In 2021, on the basis of product type, the hyaluronic acid fillers segment acquired a share of 74.2%. Hyaluronic acid plays a significant role in the treatment of aging symptoms. Injectable HA is frequently used to enhance the volume of the face and lips, establish structure and framework, and lessen the appearance of wrinkles, folds, and fine lines on the face.
In 2021, on the basis of the route of administration, the subcutaneous segment acquired a share of 53.5%, and the segment will rise to a share of 2.9% from 2022 to 2030. In addition, the segment will experience the highest growth rate of 8.9% over the analysis period. As a result, subcutaneous skin care treatments have become more popular since a short needle injects drugs into the tissue between the skin and muscles. A week after injection, the injectables can begin to show results directly on the skin.
In 2021, on the basis of application, the wrinkle reduction segment dominated the market with a share of 24.1%. This can be attributable to the rising global demand from both men and women for wrinkle-reduction injectables. Wrinkles are among the most prevalent skin-related issues among middle-aged persons and are frequently the first indicators of aging. The rising expenditures on cosmetic procedures for wrinkle reduction across the globe drive segment growth.
On the basis of packaging type, the vials segment will exhibit the highest annual growth rate of 9.2% over the forecast years. For many years, vials have been the primary packaging choice for pharmaceuticals, and they still hold a dominant position in the market. However, the syringes and ampule segments will experience the highest growth rate of 8% and 6.9%, respectively, over the prediction period.
In 2021, on the basis of end-users, the dermatology clinics segment led Poland aesthetic injectables industry, followed by hospitals and others. The dermatology clinics segment will reach a valuation of US$ 20.23 million by 2030 from US$ 10.13 million in 2021. The segment is growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the projection years. Due to the fact that dermatology clinics provide a wide range of treatments, patients are gradually favoring them for aesthetic procedures year after year. Cosmetic dermatology is the practice of treating the skin, hair, or body of a patient in an effort to enhance their appearance rather than treat a condition.
In 2021, on the basis of distribution channel, the hospital segment held a significant share of 70.1% in the Poland aesthetic injectables industry, and the online pharmacies segment accounted for the highest growth rate of 9.7%, followed by retail stores and hospitals.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies in the Poland aesthetic injectables market are:
Allergan
Galderma Laboratories
L.P., Fotona D.O.O
Merz Aesthetics
Bausch Health
Baxter International
Mentor Worldwide LLC
Croma Pharma International
Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Recent Developments by these Players
In Feb 2022, Merz Aesthetics announced the release of Radiesse Lidocaine, an implant that can be injected deeply to increase soft tissue. The injection is intended to help those over 21 havings moderate to severe loss of jawline contour. This is the company's first and only calcium hydroxylapatite product, the first and only injectable treatment for enhancing jawline contour to earn FDA approval.
In April 2016, Mentor Worldwide LLC, the well-known cosmetics firm, established cooperation with Galderma Pvt. Lid. The companies would provide a variety of goods through their cooperation with medical professionals who treat patients who want aesthetic injectable procedures, such as breast augmentation.
In Dec 2018, Galderma Laboratories, L.P., announced an expansion of its alliances with the professional skincare companies SENTÉ, ALASTIN Skincare, and REVISION SKINCARE in the United States. With a qualified purchase of Galderma dermal fillers, aesthetic therapists would receive skincare products to give to their patients for use as part of ongoing beauty routines.
Segmentation Outline
The Poland aesthetic injectables market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Route of Administration, Application, Packaging Type, End User, and Distribution Channel.
By Product Type
Hyaluronic Acid Fillers
Biostimulator
o Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)
o Polylactic Acid
o Calcium hydroxyapatite
o Others
By Route of Administration
Intravenous
Intramuscular
Subcutaneous
By Application
Face Lift
Lip Augmentation
Scars Treatment
Lipoatrophy Treatment
Wrinkle Reduction
Anti-Ageing Treatment
Others
By Packaging Type
Ampules
Syringes
Vials
Cartridges
Bottles
By End User
Hospitals
Dermatology Clinics
Others
By Distribution Channel
Hospital
Retail Stores
Online Pharmacies
