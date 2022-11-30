Submit Release
Hylant Hires Rick Rhodes as Indianapolis, Bloomington Market President

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rick Rhodes, a leading expert in the insurance industry, has joined Hylant as the Indianapolis/Bloomington market president, the company announced Wednesday.

A household name among brokers, carriers and employers throughout Indiana, Rhodes brings more than 20 years of experience to his role. Previously regional vice president at Anthem, Rhodes will primarily focus on growth in his role as market president.

“My career has been centered on the people business,” said Rhodes. “I’m thrilled to join the many people at Hylant who make a difference to our customers and communities.”

Rhodes, who currently sits on the boards for both the Indy Chamber and the American Cancer Society, has a proven track record of success leading teams and promoting the health of the communities where he lives and works. As regional vice president of sales at Anthem, Rhodes managed growth initiatives that saw membership growth increase by more than 10 million individuals. His vast leadership and insurance experience, coupled with his strength in developing successful teams and fostering relationships, will enhance Hylant’s name throughout the Indiana market.

“We are beyond excited to have Rick join the Hylant family,” said Clayton Jennings, CEO of Hylant’s Great Lakes region. “We are confident Rick’s passion, energy and expertise are going to lead us into the next chapter of growth in Indiana."

Rhodes is an active community member in Indiana, previously served on the board of the Alzheimer’s Association of Indiana and has volunteered with Big Brothers, Special Olympics, and the Hamilton Southeastern Hockey Club.

