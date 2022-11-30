eHACCP.org Online HACCP Training Grows Technology Due to Demand
eHACCP.org develops online Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) training courses accredited by the International HACCP Alliance.
The course was structured in a logical sequence, each module builds on the previous ones. The practice quizzes were helpful in understanding the content, and a great study aid for the final exam.”LUNENBURG, NS, CANADA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eHACCP.org is a privately held online HACCP training and certification site that specializes in delivering HACCP training to individuals and corporations in the food industry. eHACCP.org is upgrading LMS platform and expanding server capacity to stay ahead of user growth.
— Todd Strickler, CCLP Certified Logistics Professional
“We’re upgrading our platform, the LMS that our courses reside on, as well as expanding the server capacity to ensure that we are just ahead of the tremendous growth of our client base.” Stated John Campbell, VP of IT Infrastructure for ehaccp.org. Since the beginning of the pandemic, around March of 2019, we’ve doubled our onboarding every 6 months. At first, we were running a single server with a small 10 GB memory with 2 cores and now we are running with 10 times the memory and cores.”
“We continue offering our clients a user experience that gives them easy and quick access to our courses, smooth interactivity, reliable and consistent data capture, and retention as well as the most up-to-date content that the industry and regulations offer.” Said Ana Maria Velazquez, Translation services for eHACCP.org.
Based in Canada, eHACCP.org develops online Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) training courses and online food safety training courses that are accredited by the International HACCP Alliance.
“Our online certified HACCP training courses are designed to teach the prerequisite programs, regulations and principles of HACCP. We combine content, scenarios, interactivities, quizzes, and a final exam. Students learn to apply HACCP principles in order to design, create and manage their HACCP plan in order to meet regulatory requirements,” explained Mr. Sockett. “Our courses and content are tested and meet the body of knowledge requirements established by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for HACCP training, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) scheme requirements, the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventive Controls (HARPC) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s Food Safety Enhancement Program.”
For more information or to register for the eHACCP.org training courses please visit www.eHACCP.org
About eHACCP.org
eHACCP.org is an online HACCP training and food safety training site for food manufacturers, processors, producers, water bottlers, and anyone working in the food industry. Our partner subject matter experts come from industry and government to ensure that the online training courses meet and exceed the minimum requirements of both regulatory and industry entities.
eHACCP.org develops, authors, and supports content in association with food safety consultants, USDA and FDA inspectors, university outreach and extension coordinators, veterinarians, biochemists, biologists, business owners, and operators, instructional designers, and many other professionals whose goal is to develop and create content that promotes the strongest food safety posture for less money.
Stephen Sockett
Ehaccp.org
+1 6133078988
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn