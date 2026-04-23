eHACCP.org Launches Corporate LMS to Transform HACCP Training Management and Compliance

eHACCP.org has launched its corporate LMS offering companies a unique HACCP training and other food safety training experience and branded URL.

I recently completed the HACCP course through eHACCP, and I couldn't be more satisfied with the experience. The course material was comprehensive, well-structured, and highly relevant.” — Iroshan Kariyawasam

LUNENBURG, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eHACCP.org today announced the launch of its new Learning Management System (LMS) designed specifically for corporate clients seeking greater control, visibility, and efficiency in managing HACCP and food safety training across their organizations.To help stay extremly competative in the food safety training arena eHACCP.org's new LMS platform enables companies to brand their own training instance, manage, enroll, track, and report on employee training, while also maintaining a centralized certificate repository for easy verification and audit readiness. Built with flexibility in mind, the LMS allows organizations to create fully branded corporate environments, including unique instances for individual locations, departments, or business units. eHACCP.org maintains its low price point offering individuals and companies the most value for their training dollars. HACCP Group Training : The LMS is designed for clients that will train 10 or more employees. There are no additional costs of fees with set up.Key Advantages of a Corporate LMS:• Each client receives a custom branded URL, making it simple to deploy training programs across the entire organization while maintaining a consistent corporate identity.• Significant Cost Savings: By replacing in-person training, companies save on travel, venue booking, and printed materials.• Centralized Training Management: Stores all training materials in one location for consistent, easy access and updates.• Faster Onboarding: Speeds up the onboarding process for new hires, reducing the time needed for them to become productive.• Improved Compliance Tracking: Automates tracking and certification for legal and mandatory compliance training.• Scalability & Flexibility: Easily accommodates a growing workforce and provides employees with 24/7 access to training, facilitating remote and self-paced learning.• Data-Driven Insights: Provides detailed analytics on learner progress, quiz scores, and training effectiveness to identify skill gaps and measure ROI.• Personalized Learning Paths: Allows for tailored training content to meet individual employee needs, departments, or skill levels.• Reduced Content Maintenance: Training materials can be updated once and deployed instantly, ensuring all employees have the most current information.“As organizations grow, managing food safety training across multiple sites becomes increasingly complex,” said Elizabeth Liddy, for eHACCP.org. “This LMS gives companies complete oversight of their training programs, who is trained, when they were trained, and when they need recertification, while simplifying compliance and audit preparation.”Key Features of HACCP for Teams eHACCP LMS:• Centralized Training Management: Enroll and manage employees across multiple locations and departments• Real-Time Reporting: On-demand access to training records and compliance status• Certificate Repository: Secure storage and instant verification of employee certifications• Corporate Branding: Custom-branded portals and unique URLs for each organization• Scalable Structure: Create separate instances for sites, divisions, or teams• Flexible Content Options: Host your own courses or have custom training developed by eHACCP.orgThe LMS is designed to support organizations in meeting regulatory and audit requirements by providing clear documentation, traceability, and verification of training activities, aligning with best practices outlined in ISO 19011:2018.To support adoption, eHACCP.org is offering no setup fees for the first year as part of the platform’s initial rollout with a minimum of 10 learners.“This is more than just a training platform, it’s a complete compliance management tool,” Stephen Sockett, Owner of eHACCP.org added. “Companies can now proactively manage recertification, streamline audit preparation, and ensure their teams are consistently meeting food safety requirements.”Built for Modern Food Safety OrganizationsThe LMS is ideal for:• Food manufacturers and processors• Distribution and logistics companies• Food service and restaurant groups• Organizations with multi-site operationsIn addition to hosting eHACCP.org’s accredited training programs, companies can also upload and deliver their own internal training content or collaborate with eHACCP.org to develop custom HACCP and food safety courses tailored to their specific operations.About eHACCP.orgeHACCP.org is a leading provider of HACCP training and food safety training resources, offering accredited, online, and narrated programs developed by industry experts. The organization is committed to delivering accessible, reliable, and cost-effective training solutions to help organizations improve food safety performance and compliance. With over 1200 positive reviews eHACCP.org delivers the industries best HACCP training and certification solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.