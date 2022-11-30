Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Antimicrobial Plastics Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Antimicrobial Plastics Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Antimicrobial Plastics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the antimicrobial plastics market size is expected to grow from $39.67 billion in 2021 to $43.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.38%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s antimicrobial plastics market research the market is expected to reach $63.57 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.77%. The increasing penetration in food and beverages, packaging, and healthcare is expected to drive the antimicrobial plastics market growth going forward.

The antimicrobial plastics market consists of sales of antimicrobial plastics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in healthcare to reduce the spread of microorganisms such as staph, strep, and methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections. Antimicrobial plastics refer to synthetic polymer material containing an integrated and active component that inhibits bacteria growth. Antimicrobials can inhibit or alter one or more of the following cell functions of microorganisms such as cell wall synthesis, protein synthesis, cell membrane functions and nucleic acid synthesis.

Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market Trends

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the antimicrobial plastics market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products such as Puretec.

Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market Segments

The global antimicrobial plastics market is segmented:

By Product: Commodity Plastics, Engineering Plastics, High-Performance Plastics

By Additive: Inorganic, Organic

By Application: Refining And Petrochemical, Metals, Power Generation, Others

By End-Use: Building And Construction, Automotive And Transportation, Healthcare, Packaging, Food And Beverage, Textile, Consumer Goods, Others

By Geography: The global antimicrobial plastics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Antimicrobial Plastics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides antimicrobial plastics market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global antimicrobial plastics global market, antimicrobial plastics global market share, antimicrobial plastics global market segments and geographies, antimicrobial plastics global market trends, antimicrobial plastics global market players, antimicrobial plastics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The antimicrobial plastics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Antimicrobial Plastics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: DuPont De Nemours Inc., BASF SE, Microban International, Sanitized AG, BioCote, Avient Corporation, King Plastic Corporation, Milliken Chemical, and Parx Plastics N.V.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

