Norway & Finland Business Headsets Market Size, Growth, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 – Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norway & Finland Business Headsets Market is estimated to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The market is recording a revenue of US$ 12.3 Mn in 2021 and is forecasted to reach US$ 23.3 Mn by the end of 2027. In terms of volume, the Norway & Finland Business Headsets Market is registering a CAGR of 10.8% over the projection period.
Voice quality is becoming increasingly important with the increasing number of product launches by businesses for applications like audio, video, softphones, and web conferencing. Headsets can be one of the most practical ways to make and receive calls as well as an essential part of the collaborative experience or merely a way to help teams stay productive. With the proper headset, communications between call center (BPO) executives, office workers, and countless other members of the corporate landscape are clear and coherent.
Market Influencing Factors
The major factor driving the Norway and Finland market include rising business headset usage in telecom businesses and military applications and significant demand from the entertainment and athletic industries. In addition, the increased number of BPOs and call centers boost the market growth. The best headsets for this environment tend to be simple, lightweight, noise-canceling headsets with a wired/wireless connection.
Additionally, headsets in the military ensure crystal-clear communication in the harshest conditions and during mission-critical activities. Thus, the rising demand for headsets in the military sector boosts market growth. Many people attend entertainment, concerts, and athletic events at arenas, conference halls, and festival grounds. The majority of the crew at these events uses headsets to communicate with one another. Thus, the rising public events are driving the adoption of headsets, which is further fueling the market growth.
Further, the advent of technical innovations like Bluetooth, noise cancellation, nanochips, etc., is likely to fuel market expansion throughout the anticipated time frame. Due to the noise cancellation feature, both the operator and the client can focus on the call, which also improves the client's ability to properly hear the operator. Additionally, many workplaces and corporate operations are using some form of unified communication, where headsets are a necessary component for sophisticated communication, which has a positive impact on the growth of the business headsets market in Norway and Finland.
On the other hand, the accessibility of alternates such as EarPods and earphones may slow down the industry over the analysis period.
Segmentation Summary
Based on headset type, the DECT headsets accounted for a significant share of 60% in the Norway and Finland business headsets industry and are forecast to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecast period. This is due to the rising demand for these headsets by companies. Since a DECT headset allows for great freedom of movement, the signal can still be received some distance away from the base station. Therefore, wireless headsets provide employees with significant advantages such as mobility, which allows them to use the headsets while doing other work. However, the USB series Bluetooth headsets segment is likely to cross the valuation of 84,000 units by 2027.
In 2021, on the basis of application, the financial segment dominated the Norway and Finland industry and is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 8 million in 2024. This is due to the rising application of business headsets in the financial sector. On the other hand, the retail and e-commerce segment will grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2027, owing to the rising use of the headset.
Country Analysis
In 2021, Finland held a leading position in the business headsets industry, with the DECT headsets segment having a majority of the share in the market. However, by application, the financial segment dominated the market with a share of 51%. The factors driving the growth in the market include increased demand for business headphones with features such as noise reduction, comfort, and reliability among manufacturers in the country.
Norway business headsets market size was US$ 5.9 Mn in 2021 owing to the high demand for headsets from various sectors. In addition, the DECT headset type segment recorded the highest share in the market in 2021. Additionally, by application, the retail & e-commerce segment will grow at the highest annual growth rate during the forecast years.
Companies Landscape
The leading competitors operating in the Norway and Finland business headsets market are:
Audio-Technica Corporation
Scandec Systemer
Bose Corporation
ClearOne Inc.
Dell Inc.
GN Store Nord A/S
Jabra
Koss Corporation
Microsoft
Varjo
Plantronics, Inc.
Logitech
Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG
Other Prominent Players
Key Developments by these Players
In Nov 2022, Audio-Technica, a global leader in personal and professional audio technology, released the ATH-TWX9 truly wireless headphones, which include cutting-edge noise cancellation technology and a deep-UV cleaning system inside the charging case. The new model's 5.8 mm high-resolution drivers enable it to provide an astonishingly strong and deep soundstage.
In Sept 2022, Varjo, which develops professional-grade hardware and integrated software for industrial and other enterprise applications, raised US$ 40 million in a Series D round of funding. The money will be used to fund further research and development for the company's headsets and for the Varjo Reality Cloud, a streaming platform it launched earlier this year.
In Aug 2021, Bose unveiled the updated QuietComfort 45 headphones, which succeed the venerable QuietComfort 35 II and feature improved noise cancellation for instant quiet anywhere. This device comes with an AWARE Mode that lets the outside world in again, a 24-hour battery life, and improved voice isolation for easier conversations.
In March 2019, Plantronics, Inc announced that the business will change into Poly, a technology company that focuses on the human experience of communication and cooperation with the goal of making online conversation as natural and rich as in-person interaction.
Segmentation Outline
The Norway and Finland business headset market segmentation focuses on Type and Application.
Segmentation based on Type
USB Series Corded Headset
USB Series Bluetooth Headsets
DECT Headsets
Others
Segmentation based on Application
Financial
Retail
Others
