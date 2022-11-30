Digital Map Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Digital Map Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Digital Map Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Digital Map Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the digital map market size is expected to grow from $13.08 billion in 2021 to $15.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The digital map market is expected to reach $26.55 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. An increase in the number of location-based services for marketing and advertising is expected to propel the growth of the digital map market going forward.

The digital map global market consists of sales of digital map solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to show political boundaries, landforms, water bodies, and the positions of cities. A digital map refers to a map stored in an electronic format that accurately depicts certain locations. Digital maps need lots of data, and various systems, such as remote sensing, Geographic information system, and satellite imagery. These maps also help to identify the routes of an area, landmarks, and location.

Global Digital Map Market Trends

Technological Advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the digital map market. Major companies in the digital map market are developing advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, and the use of aerial image data to sustain their position in the market.

Global Digital Map Market Segments

The global digital map market is segmented:

By Type: Services, Solutions.

By Functionality: Scientific, GPS Navigation, Computerized.

By Service: Consulting, Development, Management.

By Industry: Automotive, Engineering And Construction, Logistics And Transportation, Energy And Utilities, Telecommunication

By Application: Real-Time Location Data Management, Geocoding And Geo-positioning, Routing And Navigation, Asset Tracking, Reverse Geocoding

By Geography: The global digital map market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Google LLC, Apple Inc, TomTom International BV, Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), INRIX Inc, HERE Global BV, MapBox Inc, Lightbox, MapmyIndia, Microsoft Corporation, Maxar Technologies Inc, Digital Map Products Inc, Amap, Digital Mapping Solution and Navinfo Co Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

