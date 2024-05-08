Luxury Car Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Luxury Car Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Luxury Car Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the luxury car market size is predicted to reach $850.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.
The growth in the luxury car market is due to the growing trend of electric luxury vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest luxury car market share. Major players in the luxury car market include Volkswagen Group, Toyota Motor Corporation, Stellantis N.V., Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Ford Motor Company, BMW AG, Honda Motor Co Ltd.
By Vehicle: Hatchback, Sedan, Sports Utility, Multi-Purpose Vehicle
By Vehicle Class: Entry-Level Luxury, Mid-Level Luxury, Ultra Luxury
By Propulsion: Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Electric
By Fuel: Gasoline, Diesel, Electric
By Geography: The global luxury car market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Luxury cars refer to vehicles with more potent motors, quieter interiors, improved handling, sophisticated safety features, and electronic technology. It is used for a certain level of prestige and social status.
