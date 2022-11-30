Southeast Asia Organic Fertilizer Market Size to Hit US$ 1,265.3 Mn by 2027 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southeast Asia Organic Fertilizer Market revenue was US$ 778.8 Mn in 2021 and the market is forecast to reach US$ 1,265.3 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. On the basis of volume, the market is growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.
Organic fertilizers contain carbon and are produced organically. Natural mineral sources are called organic fertilizers to regulate the soil's nutrient levels so that plants can grow healthy and improve production quantity. Organic fertilizers, which don't include any toxins or chemicals, are an environmentally responsible way to maintain the soil's natural fertility. Additionally, ingredients such as alfalfa meal, seaweed, compost, and agricultural leftovers are used to make plant-based fertilizers. Mineral-based fertilizers can improve the soil's nutritional content and adjust the pH level to promote the growth of healthy plants. Some types of organic fertilizers include calcium, Epsom salt, and others.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Growing environmental safety awareness and an increase in the area used for organic farming are the main drivers of the organic fertilizer industry in Southeast Asia. There is a growing demand for organic fertilizers as people become aware of the negative implications of chemical fertilizers on health. Additionally, the market for organic fertilizers is expanding due to the rapidly expanding area dedicated to organic farming. According to data from the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), an independent organization that focuses on organic farming approximately 6.1 million hectares, or 0.4 percent of the region's total agricultural land, is used for organic farming in Asia. With nearly 150,000 hectares, the Philippines has the largest organic coconut area, accounting for 70% of the region's total organic coconut area, and Indonesia accounts for the majority of the organic coffee crop with over 46,000 hectares.
Additionally, during the projected period, the market for organic fertilizers would benefit greatly from the growing size of the potential consumer base in terms of the consumption of organic foods. Three of the economies with the highest rates of growth are located in Asia: China, India, and Indonesia, which together have a population of over 3 billion. Consumers in Southeast Asia value beauty highly: Southeast Asians favor goods created with organic, natural, and fresh ingredients by a margin of 69%. With a vast variety of creative local brands and high domestic demand for healthy food, Thailand is a major producer of organic food. Meanwhile, Indonesia and Vietnam have recently developed customer bases that will likely continue to grow.
However, comparatively unfavorable expenses and increased dependence on inorganic standards of cultivation create a significant obstacle to market growth. In addition, growing crop production has led to a dependency on chemical fertilizers since they are more cost-effective than organic fertilizers.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The recent COVID-19 pandemic outbreak resulted in a modest drop in the market. The lockdown imposed by the government caused a disturbance in the supply chain, which had an effect on the agricultural industry. Additionally, the farmers were unable to obtain fertilizer and basic supplies for the agricultural season as government and private enterprises are making fewer investments in the production of fertilizer, and there was a considerable decrease in demand for the market for organic fertilizers. In addition, it has an impact on consumer consumption habits and crop farming, which may have a negative impact on market expansion during the pandemic.
Additionally, due to the closures and delays in the fertilizer industry, public and private businesses postponed investing in or spending money on developing fertilizer manufacturing facilities. In consequence, it is expected that this will restrain the demand for organic fertilizer in South-East Asia.
Segmentation Summary
In 2021, on the basis of form, the dry fertilizer segment held a leading position in the Southeast Asia organic fertilizer industry due to the comfort of application and transportation, shelf life, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, the liquid fertilizer segment is likely to exhibit the highest annual growth rate of 8.8% over the forecast years.
In 2021, on the basis of source, the plant-based segment acquired a share of 65% due to the increased demand for plants and plant parts for the production of organic fertilizers. On the other hand, the animal-based source segment is likely to grow at a volume of approx 1,000 tons by 2025.
In 2021, based on nutrient content, the presence of organic substances from the 20% to 40% segment dominated the market. This is due to their ability to overcome mineral deficiencies in the soil and to supply the crop with a rich amount of nutrients. However, the presence of organic substances in up to 60% segment is likely to rise at a market volume of about 1,628.2 kilotons by 2027.
In 2021, on the basis of crop type, the cereals & grains segment held a significant share of 40% in the Southeast Asia organic fertilizer industry due to the high consumption of cereals and grains in large amounts. On the other hand, the fruits and vegetable segment will grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the prediction period due to the increased use of organic fertilizers in kitchen gardens, which mainly grow fruits and vegetables.
In 2021, on the basis country, Indonesia held a leading share of 40% in the Southeast Asia market due to the rising government initiatives towards the usage of organic fertilizers and proposing subsidies for organic crop production. On the other hand, Malaysia is likely to exhibit the highest annual growth rate in the market during the projection years due to the increasing demand for organic food by health-concerned buyers and the growing awareness about the advantages of organic fertilizers compared to organic fertilizers.
Leading Competitors
The prominent competitors operating in the Southeast Asia organic fertilizer market are:
Agroxon Pte Ltd.
PT. Jadi Mas - Fertilizers Factory
Baconco Co., Ltd.
Alpha BioGreen
Biomax Green
Bio-Flora (Singapore) PTE Ltd.
CropAgro
Liberco International (S) Pte Ltd
Cropmate Fertilizers Sdn Bhd
Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited
Stamford Resources Pte Ltd
PT Pupuk Kaltim
SongGianh Corporation
Revisoil
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The Southeast Asia organic fertilizer market segmentation focuses on Source, Form, Nutrient Content, Crop Type, and Country.
By Source Segment
Plant
Animal
Mineral
By Form Segment
Dry
Liquid
By Nutrient Content Segment
Presence of Organic Substances up to 60%
Presence of Organic Substances from 40% to 60%
Presence of Organic Substances from 20% to 40%
By Crop Type Segment
Cereals & grains
Oilseed & pulses
Fruits & vegetables
Others
By Country Segment
Burma (Myanmar)
Cambodia
Indonesia
Malaysia
The Philippines
Singapore
Thailand
Vietnam
