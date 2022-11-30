Aircraft Seals Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 7% Through 2026

Aircraft Seals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Aircraft Seals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Aircraft Seals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the aircraft seals market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $1.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.19%. The global aircraft seals market size is expected to reach $2.35 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.81%. The increased demand for hybrid and electric propulsion is expected to propel the demand for the aircraft seals market.

The aircraft seals market consists of sales of aircraft seals and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to hydraulic sealing systems deployed in various aviation applications. These seals are used throughout the plane, from cockpit windshields to exterior flaps. Aircraft seals help flight systems to prevent the spread of fire or flames inside the aircraft's engine system, to avert air leakage, water or dust intrusion, corrosion, or any aviation liquid leakage.

Global Aircraft Seals Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft seals market. Major companies operating in the aircraft seals market are focused on providing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation technologies into their frameworks, such as aero-engine sealing technology, hydraulics systems, avionics & electrical systems, fluid dynamics, and others, to protect the safeguard valves, storage areas, and other infrequently used areas. For instance, in April 2020, Trelleborg, a Sweden-based polymer technology company, launched a next-generation ultra-high temperature seal. These ultra-high temperature fire seals are used in the fuselage, pylons, thrust reversers, and engine applications to act as a barrier to prevent airflow from one area of a plane to another during normal operating conditions.

Global Aircraft Seals Market Segmentation

The global aircraft seals market is segmented:

By Type: Dynamic Seals, Static Seals

By Material: Composites, Polymers, Metals

By Distribution Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

By Application: Engine System, Airframe, Avionics and Electrical System, Flight Control and Hydraulics System, Landing Gear System

By End User: Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft

By Geography: The global aircraft seals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, Saint-Gobain S.A., Du Pont, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Regal Rexnord Corporation, DP Seals Ltd, PPG Industries Inc, STACEM, Hutchinson SA, Technetics Group, Meggitt PLC, SKF Group, Eaton Corporation PLC, Performance Sealing Inc

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

