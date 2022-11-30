Deep Ellum Art Company Is Offering A Unique Experience For Corporate Events
The Dallas-based firm is opening its doors to businesses to mingle with the thriving local arts community in a unique and enriching corporate event experience.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas-based Deep Ellum Art Co. provides a distinctive environment for corporate events. Aside from a thriving art scene that supports local artists, the venue is also opening doors for businesses to host recreational activities for their employees.
Aside from offering street cuisine, dive bars, and live music, the Dallas, Texas, art gallery operates as a collaborative space for corporate events. Owned by real-life partners John and Kari LaRue, this unique and creatively charged setup allows businesses to network and showcase services and products in a vibrant and engaging environment.
The 5000 sq ft wheelchair-accessible venue has complete bar service, stage set up, advanced audio settings, projection mapping, and video sharing options. Adjacent to the indoor space, a covered pavilion houses art for sale by local artists, picnic tables, food trucks, and mobile kitchens, all contributing to an energetic and one-of-a-kind corporate event experience.
Deep Ellum’s goal is to provide an energetic space that is set apart from the usual mundanity of a traditional corporate environment. By integrating creativity with commercial trade, attendees are welcomed with an immersive experience that vitalizes their sensibilities to conduct better business.
The capable team of creative entrepreneurs understands what it entails to curate an individualized service that speaks solely to a brand. With careful planning and meticulous execution, Deep Ellum Art Co. ensures the event encompasses the client’s vision. The crew is made up of devoted experts who will put in endless effort to ensure that every aspect of the event goes as planned so that the customer can unwind and enjoy it.
With extensive experience executing numerous corporate events, the creative hub understands what works best for its clients. Specialists in implementing unforgettable turnkey events, the team extends its services to producing occasions of all kinds, including weddings, parties, galas, and more.
The corporate event venue in Dallas, Texas, provides a unique environment for regional artists to flourish. Aside from offering corporate events, the gallery supports the thriving art scene by giving artists a place to showcase their talents. Inventive methods are used to showcase the artworks and make them available for purchase, showcasing the artists’ talent and preserving their inspiration. Hosting events offers exposure to Deep Ellum’s local artists, mutually serving businesses and the community.
“Covid was a huge blow to the hospitality industry, and everyone has been struggling since then. To stay afloat, we are pleased to inform you that we are now open for business for corporate events. The Dallas, Texas, corporate event venue has a seasoned, skilled, and well-trained crew to offer you the highest quality-driven service. Our venue has various facilities that can be used for any occasion. Any form of corporate event can be hosted with professionally produced arrangements, depending on your needs,” says Kari LaRue, co-owner of Deep Ellum Art Company.
Dallas-based Deep Ellum Art Co. provides a venue for live music, art exhibits, delectable cocktails, and local breweries to support local artists and artwork from the area. The arts hub, established by artists John and Kari LaRue, is dedicated to engaging the indigenous creative community in fresh ways.
