Deep Ellum Art Co. Provides A Fully-Equipped Venue for All Kinds of Private Events
Deep Ellum Art Co's excellent in-house production-equipped venue can make any event a success!DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in Texas' biggest art yard Deep Ellum, Deep Ellum Art Co., an art company that provides space for artists to showcase their art and talent in performing arts, now offers a fully-equipped venue for individuals and businesses to organize private events, parties, weddings, and more. The place is excellent for those aiming for a stress-free, extravagant, and enjoyable occasion.
Deep Ellum Art Co's event venue is the most advanced in-house production-equipped venue in Deep Ellum. The company has a wide range of amenities and production services designed to add value to an event and make it a success. Choosing the venue comes with Professional and Friendly World Toured Audio/Video/Lighting Engineers and Production Team, Experienced and Courteous Bartenders and Waitstaff, Inside & Outside Wheelchair Accessible Restrooms, 5,000 Inside + 15,000 Outside Square Feet, High-Speed Fiber-Based Internet and WiFi, Presentation Design Services, and Pre/Post Event Production and Management among others.
The venue is perfect for almost all indoor events, from concerts to festivals, weddings, birthday parties, family gatherings, corporate events, conferences, fundraiser programs, comedy, and more. This can be the perfect place for those looking for an extravagant private event venue in Dallas with fun music and entertainment.
"With our excellent in-house production-equipped venue, we can make your event a success. Whether you organize a birthday party, wedding, multi-day corporate event, or private concert, we have you covered. Feel free to contact us for more information or if you want to choose our service," the company's rep stated.
Founded by John and Kari LaRue, Deep Ellum Art Co. is dedicated to the Creative and Native. Through Deep Ellum Art Co, the LaRues strive to preserve the artistic vibe which makes Deep Ellum unique, and it does so by bringing the creative community together in remarkable ways.
Besides providing an excellent venue for events, Deep Ellum Art Co. features a street art gallery featuring dozens of artists, murals, local wildlife, food trucks, and yard games for kids of all ages.
"Deep Ellum Art Co. aims to promote all kinds of art from the community, whether it is music, culinary, sculpture, 2D, 3D, digital, or others. Those looking to host parties, private concerts, and wedding events in Dallas can check out our beautiful artful place and maybe opt for our service," the rep added in a statement.
Deep Ellum Art Co. is a Dallas, Texas-based company that offers a space for live music, art exhibitions, great drinks, and local brews to showcase and promote local artists and art from the community.
