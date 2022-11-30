KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions Provides Drug and Alcohol Testing and Training Solutions to Businesses
EINPresswire.com/ -- Drug and alcohol testing in a workspace helps prevent accidents or mishaps in the office place, improves employees' quality of life in the workplace, and increases performance and productivity.
KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions, a consulting company based in Colorado, provides drug and alcohol testing and training solutions to businesses across the state and nation. It is an excellent service for companies looking to prevent employee absenteeism and mishaps in workplaces because of drug or alcohol consumption and ensure more productivity.
Several companies now realize the significance of drug and alcohol testing on employees. It helps prevent accidents or mishaps in workplaces, improves employees' quality of life in the workplace, and helps businesses increase performance and productivity. KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions offers services ranging from training courses to employee drug or alcohol programs and consultations. They serve as a Third Party Administrator (TPA) and run a random testing consortium for small and mid-size companies.
"Our service can help you reduce the stress of post-accident testing, allow you to stay compliant with random requirements, and ease the hassle of screening for pre-employment. Our nationwide collection site network provides you with the services you require when and where you need them, with the convenience of a phone call," the company's rep stated.
KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions also provides nationwide training to meet their client's needs wherever they are located. They conduct Breath Alcohol Technician & Urine Collector Training, Supervisor & Employee Training, and Designated Employee Representative (DER) Training. The training is carried out in person or can be scheduled through online mediums.
KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions also offers drug testing and alcohol testing products that are the best in the field. Customers can find testing supplies, cases to carry equipment and supplies, simulation goggles, drug test cups, alcohol tests (saliva & breath), and more. The consulting company also offers discounts for training and equipment purchases. Those looking for breath alcohol testing equipment can also check out KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions.
"As a company, we take pride in delivering quality service and products. Feel free to contact us for your drug test collection, breath alcohol technician training, policy consultation, and drug testing and breath alcohol product requirements," the rep added in a statement.
About KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions -
KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions is a consulting company that strongly believes drug testing is NOT a "One-Size-Fits-All" business. The company commits to delivering personalized service to provide custom configurations and solutions to meet each client's unique needs. Their services range from training courses to employer drug testing and consultations. Currently, the company operates in three locations- in the Colorado area, including Evergreen, Denver, and Arvada.
KCG Drug Alcohol Solutions
+1 (303) 261-8190
mobile4@drugalcoholsolutions.com
