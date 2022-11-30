Jennifer Pacca Interiors Transforms Residential & Commercial Interiors Into Luxurious Spaces
Award-winning interior design company Jennifer Pacca Interiors provides solutions to residential and commercial space interior design needs.WYCKOFF, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Pacca Interiors, an award-winning interior design service based in Wyckoff, New Jersey, provides solutions to residential and commercial space interior design needs. It is an excellent service for homeowners and businesses looking to transform their interior areas into luxurious spaces. Those looking for the best interior design companies in New Jersey can check out Jennifer Pacca Interiors.
Jennifer Pacca Interiors' interior design services are tailored to meet clients' needs and aim to enhance their overall interior look. Some of the services the company provides include New Construction Planning and Renovation, Interior Decorating, Finish and Furniture Selection, Lighting Design and Specification, Flooring and Carpet Selection, Window and Wall Treatment, Custom Furniture Design and Millwork Drawings, Architectural Details and Built-Ins, and Installation and Project Management. Customers can check out the company's website to learn more about the services offered.
Founded by Owner and Designer Jennifer Pacca, Jennifer Pacca Interiors provides the highest quality work to ensure its customers get the most from its service. Clients can also add a personal touch while the service helps transform their interiors into luxurious spaces.
Jennifer Pacca Interior has a team of professionals that understands the needs of its clients and discovers options that best suit their spaces. Currently, the company specializes in residential, commercial, and restaurant interior design in New Jersey, New York, and the tri-state area.
"We are a full-service interior design firm specializing in residential and commercial interiors. Our projects vary from a single-room redecoration to an entirely new construction project where we work with the architect and builder from concept to completion. Through our knowledge and experience over the years, we have the resources to complete any project efficiently," the company's rep stated.
"We have also established relationships with numerous furniture vendors throughout the years, allowing us to be competitive in pricing. As a company, we believe each satisfied customer is a stepping stone to future business," the rep added in a statement.
It is significant to note that one of the best interior design companies in New Jersey, Jennifer Pacca Interiors, has also won several awards, including the American Society of Interior Designers New Jersey Design Excellence Award 2019 and the American Society of Interior Designers New Jersey Design Excellence Award 2018.
About Jennifer Pacca Interiors -
Jennifer Pacca Interiors is an award-winning interior design firm based in Wyckoff, New Jersey. The company specializes in residential, commercial, and restaurant interior design and serves in New Jersey and the tri-state area.
Media Contact
Jennifer Pacca Interiors
+1 201-722-8540
jenniferpaccainteriors@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other