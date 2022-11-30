Perigee Direct Restocks On Araldite Adhesives
The leading science and industrial provider restocks on Araldite products.NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perigee Direct, USA's leading supplier of Araldite adhesives, is pleased to announce that it has restocked Araldite 2019 Transparent & Araldite 2028-1 Transparent. It has been supplying these two products since they were initially introduced. These two adhesives have proven to be some of the most popular products in their range over time. They also offer excellent performance characteristics and are suitable for indoor and outdoor applications such as bonding glass to metal or plastic; gluing wood; adhesive taping; assembly work where high strength is required; expanding foam insulation boards (EIFS); masonry joints; mortises/tenons etc. Perigee produces and supplies specialty consumables for Science and Industrial customers and organizations of all sizes.
Araldite adhesives are used in various applications, from structural bonding to potting. They offer excellent mechanical properties, making them an ideal adhesive for many different tasks.
Araldite adhesives have been proven to have a long working life and high tensile strength, making them cost-effective and offering excellent performance. They can also be used for structural bonding or potting. Their extended working life allows you to find uses for your product beyond its initial purpose – including repair work after being damaged by accident or falling off the shelf!
Araldite adhesives are easy to use and can be applied by several different methods, including dispensing systems or manual application. They also offer a high working life when used correctly, making them an ideal choice for long-term bonding or potting projects.
Araldite adhesives are an excellent option for many applications and can be used confidently. They offer excellent performance in terms of mechanical properties, making them an ideal choice for structural bonding or potting.
The recent price increase by Huntsman was a shock for everyone in the industry, so this news is good for our clients as it means we're able to meet demand while prices remain low,' says Matt Jackson, CEO of Perigee Direct. 'Our priority is always customer satisfaction, which means giving people what they need at a price they can afford.'
The company has also made available an additional range of adhesives suitable for use with Araldite® 3000 castings. These include Perigee® Biscuit Adhesive and Perigee® E6000 Adhesive, explicitly designed for use on surfaces with high moisture resistance or where there is no need for a long-term bond (such as in aerospace).
Araldite is a brand of epoxy adhesive that has been around since 1962. The company has an excellent reputation thanks to its durability and versatility in bonding wood, plastic, or metal components.
About Perigee Direct
Perigee Direct is a leading supplier of Araldite adhesives. Perigee Direct has been in business for over 16 years and has become one of the most respected names in the industry. Perigee Direct offers a wide range of products.
