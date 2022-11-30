Rhodamine B Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players and Forecast 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing demand for fluorescent dyes and enlarging cancer prevalence is anticipated to boost market demand Rhodamine B Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Rhodamine B Market size is estimated to reach $232.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Rhodamine B is delineated as a water-soluble organic chloride salt used with auramine O for dyeing or to impart color to clothes, paper, leathers, and other things. Rhodamine dyes have across the board usage in biotech applications like ELISA, fluorescence microscopy, and flow cytometry. Proliferating demand for staining techniques such as auramine-rhodamine stain in laboratory experiments has provided reasonable grounds for rhodamine b market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Rhodamine B Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America Rhodamine B Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to extensive research activities and the presence of top-notch pharma and biopharmaceutical companies.

2. Mounting R&D, Sky-rocketing use of fluorescence dyes in biotechnology, and rising demand in the textile and paper industry are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Rhodamine B Market. Adulterations, carcinogenic and neurotoxic nature, and illegal use in food products to impart color is said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Rhodamine B Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Rhodamine B Market Segment Analysis-By Application: Rhodamine shares tons of applications in industrial-grade as compared to other areas such as biotechnology. It is extensively taken into account as a colorant in paints, textile to color fabrics, inks (printing and ballpoints), and shoe polish. Ink is an essential commodity especially for students to write their homework. Also, with growing modernization the trend of printed notebooks has heightened in recent years. However, the industrial along with biotech segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to excellent photostability which makes it idyllic for fluorescent probes.

Rhodamine B Market Segment Analysis-By End-User: The growing fashion trends amongst youngsters have their fair share in propelling the demand for rhodamine B dyes. Furthermore, textile along with the pharmaceutical industry is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027. The combination of auramine O and rhodamine B supports representing acid-fast organisms. Moreover, as the usage of fluorescent dyes in analyzing DNA and RNA structures and protein molecules’ active areas is augmenting, so is the demand for rhodamine B.

Rhodamine B Market Segment Analysis-By Geography: North America held the largest share with 38% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the existence of deep-rooted research laboratories with world-class infrastructure endorsing the culture of extensive research and development activities. This growth is owing to the growing textile industry in countries like Bangladesh. In addition to that, because of the high population, the overall demand for textiles is naturally high in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Rhodamine B industry are -

1. Tianjin Zhongjin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

2. Quingdao ChuanLin Dye Industry Co

3. Dharamchand & Co Private ltd

4. Hebei Youhao Chemical Co., Ltd

5. Hangzhou Haiqiang Chemical Co.

