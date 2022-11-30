Backpacks Market size is forecast to reach $23.4 Billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surging Advantages of Backpacks are Projected to Drive the Growth of Backpacks Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Backpacks Market size is estimated to reach $23.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Backpacks also termed knapsacks, schoolbags, rucksacks, rucksacs, packs, sackpacks, booksacks, bookbags or backsacks. Backsacks include fabric sacks carried on one's back and fastened with two straps that go over the shoulders, however, they can have an external frame, internal frame and there are bodypacks. Backpacks are normally utilized by hikers and students and are frequently preferred to handbags for carrying heavy loads or carrying any kind of machinery, owing to the restricted capacity to carry heavy weights for long periods of time in the hands. Nylon is a water-resistant material and therefore backpacks are prepared with nylon material. Presently, waterproof backpacks are recognized across the world. Polyester backpacks are available for sale online on websites like flipkart. There are travel backpacks available for men and for women. There are travel bags available for sale online on websites like Myntra. The kind of travel bag selected relies on the kind of travel, the destination and other factors. Applying heat transfer vinyl (HTV) to backpacks needs around 10 seconds of law heat and medium pressure. The minimal quantity of heat, pressure and time is aimed at when putting HTV on thermal lunch boxes and backpacks. Backpacks were once regarded as casual and suited only for travel or for students who were required to carry books by the kilos. However, as offices turn more mobile with laptops and assorted gadgetry (chargers, tabs, power banks and mobile phones), backpacks have evolved into the go to work bags. The Backpacks Industry falls within the Bags and Luggage Industry. The mobile lifestyles of an increasing count of customers coupled with the surging inclination of people to spend time outdoors without returning home before nightfall is set to drive the Backpacks Market. The advent of adventure sports and recreational activities are set to propel the growth of the Backpacks Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Backpacks Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America (Backpacks market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging product demand attributed to the increasing count of travelers preferring lightweight and compact backpacks and travel bags in the North American region.

2. Backpacks Market growth is being driven by the soaring demand for backpacks and travel bags from men and women across distinct regions worldwide and the heightening recognition of outdoor activities.

3. However, while living out of a backpack makes travelling light, it limits the quantity of items that can be packed resulting in user dissatisfaction which is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Backpacks Market.

4. Backpacks Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Backpacks Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Travel Bags segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring application of travel backpacks by most travelers and the surging inclination towards versatile travel backpacks by frequent business travelers and outdoor enthusiasts.

2. This growth is owing to the surging application of waterproof backpacks made of nylon material by users worldwide. There are also backpacks made of polyester, which is cheap. Nylon backpacks are available as Type 6 Nylon (a low tenacity of 3–6 g/D) or Type 66 Nylon (a high tenacity of 6–9.5 g/D). Type 6 is the most typically used in backpacks.

3. The Cotton segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive application of cotton bags which are made of 100% cotton and therefore entirely eco-friendly, natural, economical, reusable and bio-degradable.

4. The Backpacks Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. North America (Backpacks Market) held the largest Backpacks market share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. This growth is owing to the presence of key players like The North Face in the U.S., in the North American region.

5. This permits to adjust the size of the pack to the load to guarantee a stable carry, instead of depending on compression to keep up shape. And if required, there is always the added compression straps, too. A central aluminum hub and 3 segregated stays permit the Y-Flex DAC suspension to comfortably carry any load.

6. Increasing concerns have prompted certain schools to initiate weigh-ins to conclude whether backpack loads are enormous for stature of students. Health experts discourage carrying backpacks weighing greater than 10 to 20 percent of the weight of the student. These issues are thus hampering the growth of the Backpacks Market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Backpacks industry are -

1. Puma

2. Reebok

3. FastTrack

4. Toshiba Corporation

5. The North Face

