Membrane Filtration Market size is forecast to reach $2.3 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Membrane Filtration Market size is expected to be valued at $2.3 billion by 2026 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Membrane Filtration Market size is expected to be valued at $2.3 billion by the end of the year 2026 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2026. The growing application of membrane filtration technologies in wastewater treatment is one of the major factors driving the membrane filtration market. The increasing government regulations regarding water purification is also contributing to the increase in demand for membrane filtration market. Furthermore, the increase in demand from the growing dairy industry and the increase in the consumption of functional foods (health supplements) across the globe is one of the major factors driving the growth of the membrane filtration market. Additionally, the increase in the spending capacity of middle-class group for quality products is also driving the demand for water filters used in their households which is also driving the demand for reverse osmosis treatment technology used in the water filters. Membrane filtration technology is also used in separating emulsified oils in foods and beverages contributing to the growth of the membrane filtration market.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19572/membrane-filtration-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Membrane Filtration market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific market held the largest share in the membrane filtration market owing to the growth in the population coupled with the increase in the spending capacity of the middle class group family on premium products. The increase in government regulations regarding wastewater treatment is also driving the membrane filtration market in the region.

2. The growing dairy and food industry is also contributing to the growth of the membrane filtration market as it is used in the separation of emulsified oils in food and beverages.

3. The increasing demand for membrane filtration technologies in water purification is also majorly driving the membrane filtration market.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the membrane filtration market witnessed a major downfall due to the various restrictions laid down by countries across the globe.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19572

Segmental Analysis:

1. Membrane Filtration Market Segment Analysis – By Type : Reverse osmosis segment held the largest share of 42% in the membrane filtration market in the year 2020. Reverse osmosis technology is widely used in the demineralization and deionization of water. Therefore the increasing demand from the water processing and beverage industries across the globe is highly driving the demand for the reverse osmosis technology segment in the membrane filtration market.

2. Membrane Filtration Market Segment Analysis – By Module Design : Hollow Fiber segment held the largest share in the membrane filtration market in the year 2020 growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Hollow fiber modules are used in seawater desalination and wastewater treatment. Hollow fibers are employed in wastewater treatment and membrane bioreactors owing to the ease in suspending the hollow fiber machine in the wastewater treatment plant. Hollow fiber modules feature a high packing density owing to the small strand diameter.

3. Membrane Filtration Market Segment Analysis – By Membrane Material : Cellulose Acetate membrane filter held the largest share of 36% in the membrane filtration market in the year 2020. Cellulose acetate membrane filters are suitable in aqueous and alcoholic solutions. Cellulose acetate membrane has improved solvent resistance and increased heat resistance. Cellulose acetate membrane has high physical strength and is, therefore, can be used in hot gases and high temperature vessel and devices.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Membrane Filtration industry are:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific

2. The Merck Group

3. 3M

4. Pall Corporation

5. Cytiva.

Click on the following link to buy the Membrane Filtration Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19572

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Water Testing and Analysis Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7473/water-testing-analysis-market.html

B. Membrane Waste Water Treatment Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Membrane-Waste-Water-Treatment-Market-Research-502937

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062