Mint & Menthol Market size is forecast to reach $13.2 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Health benefits associated with mint and rising disposable incomes are expected to boost market demand.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Mint & Menthol Market size is estimated to reach $13.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Methanol can be demarcated as a low-carbon, clear, colorless bio-degradable liquid fabricated from natural gas. Owing to its multiple sources, uses, and benefits methanol favor people's lives as every day we interact with products made from it. It has wide-ranging applications from construction and building materials such as electrical outlets, wood panels, furniture, and insulation to clothing and textile. It further helps in making automotive components lighter which eventually makes vehicles more energy-efficient and reduces CO2 emissions. Moreover, it is a clean-burning alternative energy solution that is helping in phasing out the dependency on coal. This clean-burning fuel can help improve air quality by curbing engine emissions across the globe. On another hand, mint is nothing but a herb that belongs to the Lamiaceae family and plays a significant role in food and beverage, herbal supplements, personal care, and tobacco industries.

1. Geographically, the North America Mint & Menthol Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to higher consumption because of high purchasing power and governmental push to reduce carbon emissions.

2. Augmenting demand for flavored cigarettes among millennials, soaring demand for clean energy fuels, growing usage of mint in food and beverages, rising awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of mint, and refining retail industry in developing countries are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of Mint & Menthol Market. Alternatives of mint & methanol, health problems linked with methanol-tainted drinks, and environmental calamities are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Mint & Menthol Market report.

Mint & Menthol Market Segment Analysis - By Product Type : The Mint & Menthol Market based on the applications can be further segmented into Alcoholic drinks, Processed food and beverages, Confectioneries and bakery products, Dairy items, Pharmaceuticals, Tobacco, Petrochemicals, and Others. The food and beverage segment held the largest share in 2021.

Mint & Menthol Market Segment Analysis - By Distribution Channel : The Mint & Menthol Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into Offline (Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience stores, Pharmacies, and Others) and Online. The offline segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to enough presence of retail outlets that facilitates easy buying.

Mint & Menthol Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : The Mint & Menthol Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 37% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as dominating mint production.

The top 5 players in the Mint & Menthol Industry are -

1. Kanegrade Ltd

2. Olam International

3. Barry Callebaut

4. Archer Daniels Midland

5. Lindt & Sprungli

