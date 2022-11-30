Air Dried Vegetables Market 2027 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The broadening trend of RTE food and rapid urbanization is Anticipated to Boost Product Demand.

HYDERABAD, TELANAGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Air Dried Vegetables Market size is estimated to reach $17.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Air Dried vegetables are generally delineated as vegetables that are appropriately processed in order to confiscate the presence of moisture and water content so that their overall shelf life can be elongated. Drying averts spoilage preserves food by eliminating the presence of bacteria and yeast. Several vegetables such as peas, tomatoes, cabbages, carrots, shiitakes, and others are frequently dehydrated using technologies like vacuum drying, air drying, and freeze-drying. Besides dehydration, many countries practice food processing techniques like food irradiation according to their own standards to lengthen the product’s shelf life by delaying the ripening process. For instance, many European nations allow irradiation of only specific herbs and seasonings that too at specific doses, whereas, countries like Brazil allow irradiation of all foods.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Air Dried Vegetables Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Air Dried Vegetables Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. Accruing demand for packaged food, rising world population, and changing tastes and preferences of people are said to be preeminent factors driving the growth of the Air Dried Vegetables Market. On Contrary, unstable supply chains due to virus outbreaks and environmental gridlocks are said to reduce market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Air Dried Vegetables Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Air Dried Vegetables Market Segment Analysis - By Application : The Air Dried Vegetables Market based on the application type can be further segmented into households and commercial. The commercial segment held the largest share in 2021.

Air Dried Vegetables Market Segment Analysis - By Distribution Channel : The Air Dried Vegetables Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline facilities (=supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others), and online platforms. The offline segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to a rise in modern retail outlets such as Supermarket/Hypermarkets channels all over the world.

Air Dried Vegetables Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : The Air Dried Vegetables Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 37% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as affluent economies.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Air Dried Vegetables Industry are -

1. Silva International

2. BCFoods Inc.

3. Mercer Foods

4. Richfield Ltd.

5. Olam International

