Alef Aeronautics receives a $105 million pre-order for 350 flying cars
This is the largest order in history for flying cars with driving and vertical takeoff.
Alef is the first real flying car in history and we're glad to see a market proof from both individual and corporate consumers. 350 corporate and many orders on https://alef.aero should keep us busy.”SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alef Aeronautics receives a $105 million pre-order for 350 flying cars.
— Jim Dukhovny, CEO Alef
- The agreement for a purchase of 350 flying cars was signed with a Hong Kong based company that is a leading technology provider in the aviation space.
- Alef also reported a presale of an undisclosed number of flying cars, in the first 6 weeks since opening, on https://alef.aero.
Alef Aeronautics, an advanced technology company from San Mateo, CA, creating the world’s first flying car, today announced an agreement with an undisclosed, Hong Kong based company — a leading technology provider in the aviation space — for a purchase of 350 flying cars, a $105 million pre-order.
The agreement represents a historical moment validating the flying car market, as opposed to the Electric Vertical Take off and Landing (eVTOL) market.
In addition to this agreement, Alef Aeronautics confirmed that it received a “significant” number of pre-orders through its website.
Hong Kong is an example of a city with a high density population, experiencing increasingly long traffic jams. As the number of cars increases, cities have no capacity to add more road miles. Flying cars are assumed to solve this problem, hence countries, cities, and the private sector, who depend on transportation times, are actively investing in flying cars.
As more and more governments commit to the Clean Air Policy, electric-powered flying cars are an important piece of the puzzle to help reduce carbon emissions both on the ground and in the air.
“We thank our new partners, and we are working on more similar deals in Europe, South America, Middle East and in the USA. We also want to thank and congratulate all customers who pre-ordered through our website. We are humbled that we received so many pre-orders in just 6 weeks since coming out of stealth mode,” said Jim Dukhovny, Alef’s CEO.
Alef, came out of stealth mode, and unveiled its flagship flying car on October 19, 2022, at Draper University in San Mateo, CA.
The company opened presales to B2B customers and to the public on its website https://alef.aero
The Alef “Model A” is the first and only flying car with street driving and vertical take-off. It fits within existing urban infrastructure for driving and parking. It is a 100% electric 1-2 person car. Alef “Model A” features no exposed propellers, fault-tolerant elevons, and all-wheel driving.
About Alef: Alef, based in San Mateo, California, is a sustainable electric transportation company designing and developing a road-legal passenger car capable of achieving vertical takeoff and forward flight. Alef’s goal is to enable faster, easier commutes and alleviate the burden of urban congestion through the use of proprietary technology that elevates the vehicle safely and quietly above everyday traffic. Alef was founded in 2015 by Jim Dukhovny, Konstantin Kisly, Pavel Marking, Oleg Petrov in Palo Alto, California. Alef's investors include Draper Associates, Impact VC, Draper B1, Bronco Ventures, Strong VC, Louis Scola, Jim Boettcher, Jim Hurd and others. Alef is currently fundraising. Alef opened pre-orders for its car on October 19, 2022 on https://alef.aero.
Alef flying car dark room demo