THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

H.J.Res. 100 – To provide for a resolution with respect to the unresolved disputes between certain railroads represented by the National Carriers’ Conference Committee of the National Railway Labor Conference and certain of their employees (Rep. Payne – Transportation and Infrastructure)

The Rule will provide for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

H.Con.Res. 119 – Providing for a correction in the enrollment of H.J. Res. 100 (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)

The Rule will provide for ten minutes of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Postponed Suspensions (14 votes)