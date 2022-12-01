A Ground-breaking New Online Platform Aims to Democratize ‘Kare’ by Empowering Service Providers
1stKare is shaking up the Gig Economy with the easiest way to get and offer different local caring services, and it's free!SAINT GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1stKare is pleased to introduce its contemporary new online platform created specifically for the Gig Economy of freelancers and service providers promoting local business. The innovative platform enables a variety of local service providers to post their services for free and forever.
According to the 1stKare team, "Our goal is to democratize 'Kare' by empowering service providers. Any skilled individual can offer his/her services directly to customers with no intermediary or a broker. No payment or subscription is required for local gigs."
The gig economy offers fantastic opportunities for those seeking part-time work and improves consumer convenience, making this a winning scenario for all parties. To that end, 1stKare takes convenience to a new level by offering a tool that allows users to narrow down searches to find the services they require that are closest to them. Furthermore, the cutting-edge platform categorizes services so that finding the exact skilled professional required is only a few clicks away.
This easy-to-use website employs a straightforward approach to locating service providers based on the user's zip code. 1stKare then tailors the search to include a selection of skilled providers who are suitable for the task at hand. Home, Personal, Senior Care, Computer & Technology, Business, Health and Wellness, Travel and Tourism are just a few of the categories available to users on 1stKare.
1stKare enables users to stop weeding through irrelevant services and instead refine the search to be precise, specific, and user-friendly. Similarly, freelancers, service providers, and local businesses will value the platform's qualified leads, free of charge, and the fact that they will be discovered and able to chat with clients. They can also create a personalized profile to promote their services, which can be paused and resumed at any time.
Businesses want to find dependable customers in these uncertain economic times. Customers, likewise, seek value and the best and most affordable reliable services for their money. With 1stKare, connecting freelancers, caring service providers, and customers is easier than ever.
About 1stKare: 1stKare, based in St. George, Utah, is a revolutionary new online platform that connects freelancers, local service providers, and individuals in the gig economy with customers looking for them in their area. The one-of-a-kind search engine makes it simple to find and offer various local services - for free!
