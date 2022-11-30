Jia He Christmas Mid Res Young Turkey

This Festive Season, give the Gifts of Appreciation. Jia He Chinese Restaurant Oriental Christmas Feast is now available for Festive Orders.

SINGAPORE, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Festive Season, give the Gifts of Appreciation.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant Oriental Christmas Feast is now available for Festive Orders with a variety of Food Gifts with an Oriental touch and culinary style for the Christmas fare.

Enjoy 10% Off Early Bird Order that started from 16 November 2022 till 11 December 2022. The Early Bird Promotions does not include the Festive Party Pack.

There is Free Delivery for Jia He Chinese Restaurant Oriental Christmas orders, for those above $80 (after discount).

Delivery charge of $16.05 per location/address are for orders less than

$80 (after discount).

For Festive Christmas orders please visit:

https://shop.jiahe.com.sg/christmas

Order Online https://shop.jiahe.com.sg



Jia He Chinese Restaurant Festive Signatures include the key platters, that make ideal food gifts for the Festive period, as a hearty, delectable, wholesome yet stylish festivity gift.

• Garlic-baked Young Turkey stuffed with Fried Glutinous Rice and Chinese Sausage (Approx. 4 - 5 kg) $168+

• Honey Baked Almond Coated Ham (Boneless) Served with Apple Sauce (Approx. 1Kg and 2Kg available) $48+ / $88+

• Pork Gammon Ham (Bone-In) Served with Apple Sauce (Approx. 4.5 - 5 kg) $208+

• Baked Baby Lobster with Cheese (Per Lobster) $78+

• Smoked Duck with Tea Leaf (Whole) $88+

• Baked Mini Egg Custard Tartlets (6 pieces) $11+

• Mochi Spring Roll (6 pieces) $12+

Feel the festivities of Christmas without the hassle, simply pamper oneself and the guests, and your gathering of friends and family members to Jia He Christmas Festive Party Pack A (for

5-6 persons) at

$201.16 (inclusive of GST) consisting of :

• Garlic-baked Young Turkey stuffed with Fried Glutinous Rice and Chinese Sausage (4 -5 Kg)

• Honey Baked Almond coated Ham (Boneless) (Approx. 1Kg)

• Baked Mini Egg Custard Tartlets (12 pieces)

Christmas Festive Party Pack B (for 8-10 persons), is ideal for the gathering at home to offices, the pack is sure to impress the guests who would like the Chinese culinary flavours combined with Western cooking styles for the Festive:

$254.66 (inclusive of GST) with:

• Garlic-baked Young Turkey stuffed with Fried Glutinous Rice and Chinese Sausage (4 -5 Kg)

• Honey Baked Almond coated Ham (Boneless) (Approx. 2Kg)

• Mochi Spring Roll (12 pieces)



Purchase and order now at the Jia He Chinese Restaurant Eshop https://shop.jiahe.com.sg/

Jia He Chinese Restaurant

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

https://jiahe.com.sg

Reservations: (65) 6694 8988 / 6694 9466,

Whatsapp: (65) 9067 0828 / (65) 8870 8988

Email: enquiries@jiahe.com.sg

Drive – Access via Farrer Park Medical Centre / One Farrer Hotel , Drop off/Drive-thru

Via Race Course Road

Public Transport – Access via Farrer Park Mrt Station (Exit C)

Explore the Eshop https://shop.jiahe.com.sg/

About Jia He Chinese Restaurant

Harmony begets prosperity. At the heart of Jia He lies this fundamental principle that transpired from the Chinese idiom “家和万事兴” (Jia He Wan Shi Xing). Rooted in this belief, the owners found “Jia He” to be a befitting name that will also guide in their culinary philosophy.

The team at Jia He Chinese Restaurant Group would ensure good service and every customer journey service touch points at Jia He, going the extra mile to ensure your dining experience is unforgettable.

https://jiahe.com.sg