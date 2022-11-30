Collective Hospitality signs deals on Phi Phi Island, Thailand

Koh Phi Phi Collective Hospitality Bodega

PHI PHI ISLAND, THAILAND, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collective Hospitality is excited to announce their newest acquisition, Bodega Party Koh Phi Phi, Thailand, the next iconic Bodega.

Koh Phi Phi is one of Thailand’s most popular destinations. The island features beautiful beaches and great snorkelling and diving spots. Having been closed for three years, Maya Bay in Ko Phi Phi National Park has now officially reopened to tourists and, as one of Thailand’s true national treasures, is a must-visit destination.

The nightlife brings this laidback island to life every night, with beachside parties, fire shows, pool parties, and many bars and nightclubs. A destination to visit!

Bodega Party Koh Phi Phi has 50 beds including shared accommodation and private rooms, barception party area, the Munchies Café, and a very cool co-working chill area.. It has an overwhelming number of things to do: it offers epic pub crawls, walking, snorkelling and diving tours, and a great co-working space for digital nomads. So if you are looking for good people, good vibes, a great social experience, and a super fun time, you need to come to Bodega Party Koh Phi Phi ….Join the Family.

Bodega Hostels offer guests a cool fun vibe, great local experiences and adventures, and a great co-working environment. Appealing to 18-35 year old travellers, Bodega Hostels is filled with adventure, opportunities to meet other young people, and fun adventures. When you stay at a Bodega Hostel, you become part of the family. Bodega Hostels are part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, a tourism and leisure company focusing on the lifestyle of shared accommodation for young people, creating epic experiences in Instagrammable locations.

Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands with multiple shared accommodation properties across Asia with plans to move into Europe and the America from 2023 onwards. Collective has more than 45 resorts and urban properties in its portfolio located across Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Philippines, and India.

