PHI PHI ISLAND, THAILAND, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collective Hospitality signs deals on Phi Phi Island, Thailand.

Collective Hospitality is excited to announce their newest signing, Slumber Party Beach Koh Phi Phi, Thailand, the next iconic Slumber Party.

Koh Phi Phi is one of Thailand’s most popular destinations. The island features beautiful beaches and great snorkelling and diving spots. Having been closed for three years, Maya Bay in Ko Phi Phi National Park has now officially reopened to tourists and, as one of Thailand’s true national treasures, is a must-visit destination. The nightlife brings this laidback island to life every night, with beachside parties, fire shows, pool parties, and many bars and nightclubs. A destination to visit!

Slumber Party Beach Koh Phi Phi has 118 beds including shared accommodation and private rooms, barception party area, pool party area, the Hangover Café.. So if you are looking for good people, beautiful beaches, good vibes, a real social experience, and super fun time, you need to come to Slumber Party Beach Koh Phi Phi, Thailand.

Slumber Party Hostels are built to inject a 100% adrenaline rush for the 18- to 35- year-old travellers, with properties and entertainment explicitly designed around adventure, socialising, pub crawls, and nonstop fun. When you stay at a Slumber Party, you become one of the tribe. Slumber Party is part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, a tourism, and leisure company focusing on the lifestyle shared accommodation for young people.

Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands with multiple shared accommodation properties across Asia with planned moves into Europe and the Americas from 2023 onwards. Collective has more than 45 properties in its portfolio located across Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, and India.
Collective Hospitality
38 Chavanich Building 2nd Floor
Soi Sukhumvit 69 Phra Kanong-Nuea,
Wattana, Bangkok 10110 Thailand
Tel: +66 (0) 2 010 0310
Email: info@collectivehospitality.com
Website: collectivehospitality.com

Henk Sijtsma - Director of Marketing
Collective Hospitality
+66 2 010 0310
email us here

