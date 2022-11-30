Collective Hospitality signs deals in Patong Phuket, Thailand

Bangla Road Slumber Party Collective Hospitality

PHUKET, THAILAND, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collective Hospitality is excited to announce their newest signing, Slumber Party Patong Phuket, Thailand, the next iconic Slumber Party.

Phuket is one of Thailand’s most famous destinations. Patong beach is the most popular and most vibrant beach of Phuket. The beach has a wide variety of shopping, bars and restaurants. At the centre of Patong there is Bang la road, a nightlife centre with selections of bars and nightclubs for everyone. The vibe here is dynamic and for the younger crowds who love to experience the FUN. Definitely a place to visit!

Slumber Party Patong Phuket has 316 beds including shared accommodation and private rooms, barception party area, pool party area, the Hangover Café.. So if you are looking for good people, epic surfing, good vibes, a real social experience, and super fun time, you need to come to Slumber Party Patong Thailand.

Slumber Party Hostels are built to inject a 100% adrenaline rush for the 18- to 35- year-old travellers, with properties and entertainment explicitly designed around adventure, socialising, pub crawls, and nonstop fun. When you stay at a Slumber Party, you become one of the tribe. Slumber Party is part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, a tourism, and leisure company focusing on the lifestyle shared accommodation for young people.

Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands with multiple shared accommodation properties across Asia with planned moves into Europe and the Americas from 2023 onwards. Collective has more than 45 properties in its portfolio located across Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, and India.

Adventure Hard… Party Harder

Collective Hospitality

38 Chavanich Building 2nd Floor

Soi Sukhumvit 69 Phra Kanong-Nuea,

Wattana, Bangkok 10110 Thailand

Tel: +66 (0) 2 010 0310

Email: info@collectivehospitality.com

Website: collectivehospitality.com