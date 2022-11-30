Read more about Cave Spring Police Officer Arrested on Drug Charges

Rome, GA (November 29, 2022) – Cave Spring Police Department Officer Marvin James Armstrong, age 35, of Chattooga County, GA, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess Percocet and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony. Terry Lee Wheeler, age 52, of Floyd County, GA, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute Percocet, and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony. Both men were taken to the Floyd County Jail.

The GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office (WMRDEO) investigation revealed that Armstrong and Wheeler were participating in multiple drug transactions in Rome, GA, and surrounding areas. The joint investigation included the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force, Atlanta-Carolinas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Initiative (HIDTA), Rome Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol Criminal Interdiction Unit.

GBI WMRDEO is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force comprised of GBI Special Agents and GBI Task Force Agents assigned from the Carrollton Police Department, Villa Rica Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Newnan Police Department, Heard County Sheriff’s Office, LaGrange Police Department, Atlanta Police Department, and Bowdon Police Department.