End Child Poverty California Coalition Statement of Principles on the Special Legislative Session

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We applaud Governor Newsom and Legislative leaders for calling to meet in a special session focused on reclaiming a portion of the record windfall profits that oil companies have taken by gouging Californians.

A majority of low-income California families – disproportionately Black, Latinx, and other Californians of color struggle to meet their basic needs. An astonishing 1 in 3 of all California adults reported cutting back on food, with nearly as many avoiding health care, putting in stark terms the urgency needed for state policymakers to continue to act.

The good news is that COVID has shown that government is effective when it invests in programs proven to fight poverty and drive shared prosperity. Statewide, our safety net programs – collectively – cut poverty by a remarkable 10.3% and narrowed long-standing racial disparities.

These results were possible because of combined federal and state leadership, and we continue our call on Congress to expand the Child Tax Credit and invest in Child Nutrition and other programs proven to reduce poverty.

California must also continue to lead. In order to do so, state budget stakeholders must acknowledge that gouging at the pump affects all of us – that profiteering ripples throughout our economy, raising the price of food and other basic necessities. And, the high cost of gas disproportionately hurts those with low-incomes, regardless of whether they own a car.

As a result, any relief should recognize that shared hardship, and not be exclusively for those who are able to afford cars and pay the price of gas. State budget stakeholders must prioritize revenues for Californians with the lowest incomes, who have the greatest need, to continue addressing record inequality.

We again thank Governor Newsom and the Legislature for proactively seeking new ways to continue supporting Californians. Government action during the pandemic demonstrated with great success that poverty is a policy choice, and we need only the political will to act. We encourage budget stakeholders to look at all opportunities to ensure that wealthy corporations are paying their fair share and we look forward to working together to develop new revenues that will help the state meet its goals for a more equitable future.



Members of Executive Steering Committee

CAPPA | California Alternative Payment Program Association

California Association of Food Banks

California Budget & Policy Center

California Immigrant Policy Center

California Interfaith Coalition/ Friends Committee on Legislation

Child Care Resource Center

Children Now

Children's Defense Fund California

Dolores Huerta Foundation

Economic Security Project

End Poverty in California

First 5 California

Marin Promise Partnership Marin County

MEDA | Mission Economic Development Agency

National CORE/HOPE Through HOUSING Foundation

National Foster Youth Institute

Saint John's Well Child and Family Center

South Bay Community Services

The Children’s Partnership

United Ways of California

Western Center on Law and Poverty



For a full list of all our partners please visit our website: https://www.endchildpovertyca.org