Patterson Belknap Launches FTX Task Force to Advise on Issues Stemming from Collapse of Crypto Exchange

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP announced the launch of an interdisciplinary FTX Task Force to assist market participants in navigating the fallout from the recent collapse of the FTX Crypto Exchange and its affiliates. The group is led by a cross-disciplinary team of attorneys from Patterson Belknap's Business Reorganization and Creditors' Rights, Corporate Finance and Capital Markets, Structured Finance Workouts and Litigation, and White Collar Defense and Investigations practice groups. These attorneys have decades of experience advising clients on complex financial products and guiding them through high-stakes litigation and investigations during the most significant financial market events.

Earlier this month, FTX Crypto Exchange collapsed following a surge of customer withdrawals spurred by a CoinDesk report that highlighted potential leverage and solvency concerns involving trading firm Alameda Research. FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11, and the crypto exchange is currently under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Patterson Belknap is uniquely positioned to advise individuals and companies on matters surrounding the FTX collapse, given its attorneys' industry experience, government bench strength, and trial experience.

"Our FTX Task Force includes attorneys who recovered billions from bad actors during the 2007-2008 financial crisis, former federal prosecutors and former Senior Counsel for the SEC's Enforcement Division, and lawyers with decades of trial experience," said Dahlia B. Doumar, co-chair and Managing Partner of Patterson Belknap. "The interdisciplinary nature of this work is a natural fit for our firm, and we are well-equipped to assist with any FTX-related matter, ranging from bankruptcy filings to investigations to litigation."

To learn more about Patterson Belknap's FTX Task Force, please read here.

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP is a New York City based law firm with approximately 200 lawyers. The Firm delivers a full range of litigation and commercial law services and is committed to providing high-quality legal advice and service to clients and to maintaining a congenial and diverse workplace. Patterson Belknap was founded in 1919. For more information, please visit www.pbwt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006022/en/