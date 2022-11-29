University of Phoenix Employee Christine Martinez Inducted Into Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame

The annual ceremony honors veterans for outstanding community contributions

University of Phoenix is pleased to announce that Christine Martinez, military outreach manager of the University of Phoenix Office of Military and Veterans Affairs (OMVA) and Navy veteran, was inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame (AVHOF) on October 14, 2022. Martinez served in the United States Navy for 22 years and retired a Senior Chief Petty Officer.

The AVHOF recognizes veterans who serve their communities through outstanding advocacy and volunteer efforts. Veterans nominated for induction into the AVHOF must meet a rigorous selection process, including nomination approval by the governor of Arizona. Founded in 2001, AVHOF is the second veteran's hall of fame established in the United States, and inductees make up less than one percent of Arizona's veteran population.

"Christine is an outstanding leader and deeply committed to serving her community," states John Ramirez, dean of operations at the College of Doctoral Studies at University of Phoenix. "Her passion for helping her fellow veterans infuses everything she does, and she consistently connects veterans and their families with much-needed resources. Christine's work makes a tremendous positive impact only for our students, but throughout the community."

Martinez began her career at the University of Phoenix as an academic counselor for the military division. In that role she supported both active-duty members and veterans in their academic pursuits. In 2018, she joined the OMVA where she helps to support military-affiliated students during their educational journey. In addition to her duties at the OMVA, Martinez served two years as the first elected lead for the University of Phoenix Veterans Employee Resource Group, which fosters a sense of community, support, and shared mission among employees.

Martinez says her induction into the AVHOF is a tremendous honor. "To be included among the fourteen veterans selected this year is amazing," she shares, "but even more amazing is to have the chance to represent veterans in my community. I hope my work encourages veterans to seek out the resources available to help them thrive. I know that when we look outside of ourselves, we can find the courage necessary to not only heal ourselves, but to heal our communities as well."

Martinez also volunteers for several nonprofit organizations, including serving as a navigator for the Arizona Housing Coalition's Maricopa County StandDown. The StandDown is a community-based event connecting veterans and their families with support services necessary to gain and maintain housing stability. Martinez also volunteers her time to support Casa Veterans Ministry, Catechist for Youth Ministry, The Mission Continues, and the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade Committee.

In addition to her volunteer efforts, Martinez is an active member of the Archer-Ragsdale Arizona Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc., Fleet Reserve Association, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Martinez has been an employee of the University of Phoenix since 2009.

