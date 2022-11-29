Dandy Korea, Making a foray into the global market in 2023

Dandy Korea, a provider of ERP solutions, announced that it will begin targeting global markets, with a particular focus on the United States, with its core technology, a business management solution.

Dandy Korea (CEO: Kyung Pyo Hong), a provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) services, was established as a joint venture on July 7, 2000. It was founded to provide software cloud services for business management (SaaS) in Korea, in particular.

Since its establishment, Dandy Korea has entered a partnership agreement for business management solutions with Sage Group, a British corporation.

It is expanding the application of its solutions to various industries such as manufacturing, distribution, logistics, service, and contract research organizations based on solutions registered in the pool of government business suppliers, such as the spread of smart factories and smart services and the establishment of smart workshops.

Sage ERP has a better price-to-performance ratio than the programs. Furthermore, the management spectrum is extensive, with small and medium-sized organizations, mid-sized enterprises, group corporations, and their subsidiaries all included. It also has simple upgrading technology to ensure that you always have the most recent version. This significantly reduces the cost of replacing new programs.

The successful implementation of Sage 300 ERP in SeAH Steel America exemplifies Dandy Korea's success in overseas corporations. The introduction of Sage 300, according to SeAH Steel America, enabled the handling of all tasks, considerably improving the efficiency of every department.

In order to manage the size, width, thickness, and weight of steel pipes in various shapes, they especially added a customized development program that could mirror customer specifications. They determined that the most significant benefit was the greater customer convenience that resulted.

According to a Dandy Korea official, "we have recently implemented a profit and loss management system for each project in the US corporations of contract research organizations, which has become the talk of the town since the COVID-19 pandemic, including LSK Global PS, CMIC Korea and CMIC INC. America" "Based on our successful foray into overseas markets, we will be reborn as a management solution provider for global businesses," he added.

